Hog Fire Forces Evacuations Near Susanville Sunday

For the latest, most up-to-date information, visit the CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit Facebook Page >>

10:33 p.m. | July 19, 2019

Additional evacuations have been ordered near Susanville, as a result of the Hog Fire. An evacuation center has been set up at Lassen Community College. For more information, call 530-250-9088.

Evacuations in place:

Lake Forest Estates

Riverbench Road

Britt Lane

Thumper Hill Road

Ridge Top Road

North and South sides of Highway 36 from A1 to Riverbench Road

The following road closures are in effect: