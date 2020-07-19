Hog Fire Forces Evacuations Near Susanville Sunday

By KUNR Staff 3 hours ago
  • An image of the Hog Fire, a wildfire burning northwest of Susanville.
    A look at the Hog Fire from Antelope Mountain in Susanville, Cali.
    ALERTWildfire Consortium

For the latest, most up-to-date information, visit the CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit Facebook Page >>

10:33 p.m. | July 19, 2019

Additional evacuations have been ordered near Susanville, as a result of the Hog Fire. An evacuation center has been set up at Lassen Community College. For more information, call 530-250-9088.

Evacuations in place:

  • Lake Forest Estates
  • Riverbench Road
  • Britt Lane
  • Thumper Hill Road
  • Ridge Top Road
  • North and South sides of Highway 36 from A1 to Riverbench Road

The following road closures are in effect:

  • County Road A1 is closed from Gallatin Road to Highway 36.
  • Highway 44 is closed from A21 to Highway 36.
Tags: 
hog fire
wildfire
Susanville