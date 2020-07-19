Hog Fire Forces Evacuations Near Susanville Sunday

For the latest, most up-to-date information, visit the CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit Facebook Page >>
10:33 p.m. | July 19, 2019
Additional evacuations have been ordered near Susanville, as a result of the Hog Fire. An evacuation center has been set up at Lassen Community College. For more information, call 530-250-9088.
Evacuations in place:
- Lake Forest Estates
- Riverbench Road
- Britt Lane
- Thumper Hill Road
- Ridge Top Road
- North and South sides of Highway 36 from A1 to Riverbench Road
The following road closures are in effect:
- County Road A1 is closed from Gallatin Road to Highway 36.
- Highway 44 is closed from A21 to Highway 36.