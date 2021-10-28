 KUNR Public Radio selected to be part of America Amplified initiative | KUNR
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

KUNR Public Radio selected to be part of America Amplified initiative

By KUNR Staff 1 hour ago
  • Natalie Van Hoozer and Maria Palma are standing in front of a table with a KUNR branded tablecloth. They are smiling and looking toward the camera. There are several promotional items on the table, including mugs, brochures, stickers and signs.
    KUNR’s Natalie Van Hoozer and Noticiero Móvil’s María Palma at a community engagement event on July 24, 2021, in Reno, Nev.
    Natalie Van Hoozer / KUNR Public Radio

KUNR Public Radio, in partnership with Noticiero Móvil, will deepen engagement with communities across Northern Nevada and Eastern California this year by partnering with other public radio stations in a national initiative called America Amplified.

The initiative is hosted by WFYI in Indianapolis and is funded by a $983,451 grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to support community engagement journalism in traditionally underserved areas. The initiative builds on a similar project launched in the fall of 2019 to produce innovative journalism through engagement. The initiative prioritizes meaningful in-person and online engagement in order to build trust, expand audiences and deepen the impact of public media journalism.

KOSU’s Kateleigh Mills has been doing community engagement reporting for the past few years.
Credit Courtesy of KOSU for America Amplified

Through this initiative, KUNR aims to put people, not preconceived ideas, at the center of its reporting process. Due to ongoing concerns around the pandemic, we will be using tools such as crowdsourcing, virtual town halls, polls and social media to listen first to the concerns and aspirations of our communities. Whenever possible, we will also be hosting live events and meeting with community members in places where they gather.

America Amplified is working with 20 public media stations, including KUNR. The other stations are:

  • Austin PBS in Austin, Texas 
  • Blue Ridge Public Radio in Asheville, North Carolina
  • KMUW in Wichita, Kansas
  • KOSU in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • KSJD in Cortez, Colorado 
  • KTOO in Juneau, Alaska
  • KUNC in Greeley, Colorado 
  • Maine Public in Lewiston, Maine
  • Montana Public Radio in Missoula, Montana 
  • North Country Public Radio in Canton, New York
  • North State Public Radio in Chico, California
  • WBHM in Birmingham, Alabama
  • WITF in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
  • WMMT in Whitesburg, Kentucky
  • WNIJ in Rockford, Illinois
  • WNIN in Evansville, Indiana
  • WSHU in Fairfield, Connecticut
  • WUSF in Tampa, Florida 
  • WWNO in New Orleans 

America Amplified’s goal is to create and share models of community engagement success stories to inform and strengthen future local, regional and national journalism.

Follow America Amplified on Twitter at @A_Amplified or visit www.americaamplified.org to learn more about this initiative.

America Amplified
community engagement

Nate Hegyi, rural reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, is embarking on a 900-mile cycling trip crisscrossing the continental divide in August and September, interviewing and listening to Americans ahead of the 2020 election. 