KUNR Public Radio selected to be part of America Amplified initiative

KUNR Public Radio, in partnership with Noticiero Móvil, will deepen engagement with communities across Northern Nevada and Eastern California this year by partnering with other public radio stations in a national initiative called America Amplified.

The initiative is hosted by WFYI in Indianapolis and is funded by a $983,451 grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to support community engagement journalism in traditionally underserved areas. The initiative builds on a similar project launched in the fall of 2019 to produce innovative journalism through engagement. The initiative prioritizes meaningful in-person and online engagement in order to build trust, expand audiences and deepen the impact of public media journalism.

Through this initiative, KUNR aims to put people, not preconceived ideas, at the center of its reporting process. Due to ongoing concerns around the pandemic, we will be using tools such as crowdsourcing, virtual town halls, polls and social media to listen first to the concerns and aspirations of our communities. Whenever possible, we will also be hosting live events and meeting with community members in places where they gather.

America Amplified is working with 20 public media stations, including KUNR. The other stations are:

Austin PBS in Austin, Texas

Blue Ridge Public Radio in Asheville, North Carolina

KMUW in Wichita, Kansas

KOSU in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

KSJD in Cortez, Colorado

KTOO in Juneau, Alaska

KUNC in Greeley, Colorado

Maine Public in Lewiston, Maine

Montana Public Radio in Missoula, Montana

North Country Public Radio in Canton, New York

North State Public Radio in Chico, California

WBHM in Birmingham, Alabama

WITF in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

WMMT in Whitesburg, Kentucky

WNIJ in Rockford, Illinois

WNIN in Evansville, Indiana

WSHU in Fairfield, Connecticut

WUSF in Tampa, Florida

WWNO in New Orleans

America Amplified’s goal is to create and share models of community engagement success stories to inform and strengthen future local, regional and national journalism.

Follow America Amplified on Twitter at @A_Amplified or visit www.americaamplified.org to learn more about this initiative.