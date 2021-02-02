KUNR Today: Budget To Likely Dominate Legislative Session, State COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate Drops

Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

Listen to the morning news headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

Budget, Bipartisanship Likely To Be Focus Of Nevada Legislature

By Paul Boger

Nevada lawmakers say bipartisanship will be key to pulling the state through the pandemic’s economic challenges.

The state is facing a budget shortfall of roughly $187 million over the next two years, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak's proposed budget. While that proposal does not include new taxes, that doesn't necessarily mean they're off the table, either.

Speaker of the Assembly, Democrat Jason Frierson of Las Vegas, says the budget will likely dominate the session.

"I think volume-wise, we may not get through as many bills this session as a traditional session," said Frierson.

Leaders from both parties have made overtures to bipartisanship, as they work to help the state recover from the pandemic.

Nevada’s Test Positivity Rate Drops About 4% Since Mid-January

By Lucia Starbuck

Nevada’s test positivity rate is a little over 17%. That’s down about 4% since mid-January, but that’s still a high transmission rate, according to health officials.

Statewide, on average over the last two weeks, there have been about 1,000 daily cases reported, along with 16 deaths per day.

Hospitalizations statewide have dipped as well. There are currently over 1,200 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, according to the Nevada Hospital Association. That’s about 500 fewer patients than about a week and a half ago.

Washoe County reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one additional death. There are a total of 601 COVID-19-related deaths in Washoe.

For more information, you can find Nevada’s COVID-19 dashboard here, and Washoe County’s here.

WCHD Administers Highest Number Of Vaccines In A Single Day

By Olivia Ali

The Washoe County Health District administered more than 700 vaccinations Saturday, the most administered by the county in a single day. The health district will be administering second doses every day this week.

Additionally, the county received 500 more vaccines last week than expected. The surprise shipment allowed them to add an additional first dose pod this Thursday for essential workers.

To date, the Washoe County Health District alone has fully vaccinated nearly 6,000 people with both doses. Private pharmacies are also stepping in to distribute vaccines to eligible members of the general population.

Official: Virus Affecting Mental Health Of Students, Staff

By The Associated Press

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara says isolation and stress produced by the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll on the mental health of students and staff.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Jara said in his annual State of the Schools address Friday that student suicides reached a “nearly unthinkable” level of 20 since schools were closed in March. Jara cited steps taken by the district included having the district police department conduct home wellness checks and using software that alerts schools to self-harm language in students’ posts and searches. Nevada on Saturday reported 1,070 additional known COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths.

Federal Dollars To Help Fight Nevada Homelessness

By Olivia Ali

Nevada's two U.S. Senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, announced last week that $17.8 million dollars in grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development would go toward ending homelessness in Nevada.

The 48 grants were awarded to Nevada organizations across the state as part of HUD’s Continuum of Care Program, which provides community-wide support to ending homelessness.