KUNR Today: COVID-19 vaccines coming for Carson City kids, Climate change killing the West's aspens

Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

COVID-19 vaccines available Monday for Carson City area kids

By Kaleb Roedel

COVID-19 vaccines will be available for children aged 5-11 in the Carson City area starting Monday.

Carson City Health and Human Services says it will begin providing the pediatric Pfizer shots at all of its community vaccination events throughout the Quad-County region. No appointments are required.

Meanwhile, CVS Health says 34 of its pharmacies in Nevada are now taking appointments for child vaccinations, starting Sunday. CVS suggests parents and guardians visit its website or use the CVS app to schedule appointments.

What does the UN climate conference mean for our region?

By Madelyn Beck, Mountain West News Bureau

The UN Climate Conference, also called COP26, is underway in Glasgow, Scotland, but what could it mean for our region?

The Mountain West produces a lot of energy, so when countries around the world meet to negotiate about climate change and carbon emissions, it’s natural to wonder how we’ll be affected, but the summit might not actually mean much for us directly. Morgan Bazilian, of the Colorado School of Mines, said there will likely be more to watch for in side meetings, new partnerships or external announcements in Scotland.

“President Biden announced a methane regulation rule for the United States while he was in Glasgow, so that technically has nothing to do with the climate change conference,” Bazilian said.

Bazilian said that policy would affect oil and gas all across the region. The president directed the EPA to crack down on leaks and will require more stringent regulations for oil and gas nation-wide.

Report: Climate change killing off iconic aspen trees

By Bert Johnson, Mountain West News Bureau

Aspen is the most widely-distributed tree species in North America. It can be found from northern Canada all the way down to central Mexico, but rising temperatures and drought are increasing the death rate of mature trees.

"If these high mortality rates continue to occur, without the next generation coming in to replace them, we are going to see – especially in the West – a world that is less dominated by aspen," said Hall Cushman, a climate change ecologist and professor at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Stands of aspen support more biodiversity than other Western forests. Cushman said trees are in decline around the world, so finding ways to protect them could have a huge effect.

At the global climate summit this week, the U.S. and more than 100 other countries, signed a pledge to end deforestation by the year 2030.

Las Vegas councilman to run for Nevada lieutenant governor

By The Associated Press

Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony says he intends to run for state lieutenant governor in 2022. The Republican who lost a bid for Clark County Commission last year pointed Thursday to what he called “catastrophic policies” about the coronavirus pandemic and the state economy and said he wants to "lay out competing visions on how to best move Nevada forward.”

The state lieutenant governor post is currently vacant after Democrat Kate Marshall resigned in September to join President Joe Biden’s administration. Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, hasn't appointed a replacement.

Anthony joins two other announced Republican candidates: former state Treasurer Dan Schwartz and Mack Miller, who ran previously for state Assembly and Las Vegas mayor.

Nevada football takes on defending Mountain West champs

By Noah Glick

The Nevada Wolf Pack football team is hosting last year's Mountain West champions, San Jose State, Saturday at 7 p.m. at Mackay Stadium in Reno. Nevada is 6-2 on the season, and the team is bowl-eligible for the fourth-straight year. San Jose State has a 5-4 record.

Vegas Golden Knights make blockbuster trade for superstar center

By Noah Glick

The Vegas Golden Knights made a big splash Thursday when they traded for superstar center Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres. In return, the Knights sent forwards Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs, along with draft picks, back to Buffalo.

Vegas has gotten off to a slow start this season, and is currently fifth in the Pacific Division.