KUNR Today: COVID vaccines for kids becoming available, Nevada Guardsman memorial open to public

Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Washoe County will start giving COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 5-11 this weekend

By Kaleb Roedel

Children as young as 5 will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Washoe County as soon as this weekend.

The Washoe County Health District announced Wednesday that it received a shipment of 2,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11.

The district will begin administering the shots inside its main clinic on Saturday morning. The vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick says the pediatric vaccines have arrived at an ideal time.

“Now, the opportunity to have younger children 5-11 vaccinated, as well as everybody else over the age of 12, this is a great opportunity to become fully vaccinated for that Christmas gathering, so that everybody can be protected as you're getting together,” Dick said.

In Nevada, there have been more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases among elementary school students so far this school year.

Memorial service Friday for Nevada National Guardsman is open to the public

By Lucretia Cunningham

The family of Nevada Army National Guard Second Lieutenant Nicollo Murillo is inviting the public to their son’s memorial service Friday.

Nicollo, or Nico, Murillo was a 22-year-old Reno native. He died unexpectedly on October 21 while attending military training in Virginia. A press release from the Nevada National Guard says the family will comment once they know more details surrounding a cause of death.

Murillo was a recent honor graduate from UNR’s Army ROTC program and ranked second in the Spanish Springs High School class of 2017. Murillo enlisted into the Nevada National Guard right out of high school. Before commissioning into the officer corps, Murillo earned two Army Achievement medals for exemplary service as a private first class with the 1859th Truck Company.

The public is invited to celebrate Murillo's life at Mountain View Mortuary Friday at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking those interested to consider donating to UNR's Army ROTC Cadet Fund in their son’s honor.

The death of a second member of the Nevada National Guard was announced Wednesday as well. Specialist Graciela Gomez was 22 and a member of the 17th Sustainment Brigade based in Las Vegas. According to Las Vegas police, Gomez was shot and killed at a house party over the weekend. Guard officials say both of these young soldiers were rising stars in the organization, which will be providing mental health services for its impacted members.

Veterans Day parade returns to downtown Reno

By Nick Stewart

The City of Reno will be hosting the annual Veterans Day parade downtown next week, after it was held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

This year’s theme is centered on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which was first dedicated 100 years ago to honor unknown service members who died during World War I. The Tomb is located at the Arlington National Cemetery.

The event has been held each year in Reno since 1998.

Report: Feds not doing enough to address missing and murdered Indigenous women

By Nate Hegyi, Mountain West News Bureau

Advocates have long argued that Indigenous women go missing or are murdered at much higher rates than in other demographics. In recent years, Congress passed two laws addressing the issue, but the new GAO report shows that the Justice and Interior Departments are missing important milestones set by the legislation. For example, the agencies failed to create a joint commission to reduce violent crime against Native Americans.

While the Justice Department has begun analyzing data on missing and murdered Indigenous people, it doesn’t have a plan yet to continue after this month.

“For a minute, we were really on a roll,” said Ellie Bundy, a tribal councilwoman with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes in Montana.

“Good things were happening. They were committing to getting the work done and, then, nothing,” she said.

That said, Bundy is hopeful the report lights some fire underneath the agencies. She also understands that the ongoing pandemic may have slowed efforts down. The report was requested by some members of Congress. They said the federal government must now begin implementing the GAO’s recommendations.

Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas

By The Associated Press

Prosecutors in Las Vegas say former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into another vehicle, killing a 23-year-old woman.

Ruggs made his initial court appearance Wednesday and posted $150,000 bond on felony driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving charges. The team released Ruggs just hours after the fiery crash. Police said a loaded gun also was found in Ruggs' wrecked Corvette.

A judge set strict conditions for his release, including home confinement, pending another court appearance next week. Ruggs' attorney says Ruggs was released from jail Wednesday evening.

Nevada State Museum hosts Dia De Los Muertos event

By Nick Stewart

This weekend, the Nevada State Museum in Carson City will be hosting a Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration featuring altar exhibits made by K-12 students.

The exhibits were created by the students to remember and honor loved ones who have passed and display items that may have belonged to the deceased, such as favorite foods, drinks or other belongings.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.