KUNR Today: Nevada GOP Censures Secretary Of State, WCSD Board Moves Next Meeting Online

Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Apr. 12, 2021.

Nevada GOP Censures Elections Official Who Defended Results

By The Associated Press

Nevada’s Republican Party voted to censure the secretary of state, accusing her of failing to fully investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

She says there was no widespread fraud and that her own party is attacking her for refusing to put her "thumb on the scale of democracy.”

Barbara Cegavske, the only Republican statewide office holder in Nevada, said members of her party are disappointed with the election results and believe fraud occurred “despite a complete lack of evidence to support that belief.”

Cegavske has repeatedly defended the results that show now-President Joe Biden won the state as reliable and accurate despite attacks from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans.



Report: Nevada's Bridges Among Safest In Country

By KUNR Staff

A new report from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association found only about 1.5% of Nevada's bridges were structurally deficient.

Structurally deficient bridges are not necessarily unsafe or dangerous; rather, they become a priority for repair. The national average is more than 7%.

According to the group, more than 500 of Nevada’s state-owned bridges are more than 50 years of age, a point when many bridges begin to need substantially more attention.

Nevada Reports 320 New COVID-19 Cases, No Additional Deaths

By The Associated Press

Health officials in Nevada on Sunday reported 320 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

The latest figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services raised Nevada’s case total to 308,024 since the pandemic began more than a year ago with the death toll remaining at 5,332.

However, health officials in many rural counties of Nevada don’t work on weekends and that often affects weekend reporting of COVID-19 numbers.

Clark County reported 271 new cases. The state’s largest that includes metro Las Vegas has had more than 238,000 of the state’s case total and more than 4,100 deaths during the pandemic.



WCSD Board Canceling Next In-Person Meeting, Citing Safety Concerns

By KUNR Staff

The Washoe County School Board has canceled its next in-person meeting, citing safety concerns. The board will instead hold Tuesday's meeting virtually.

The district has faced ongoing criticism for its handling of the pandemic, with some calling for a return to full in-person instruction.

At least one person was escorted out by police and several others were also asked to leave for refusing to wear a mask at the board's most recent meeting. Trustees say they spoke with district officials and school police before making the decision to hold the meeting virtually.

Construction Closing, Reducing Lanes In Reno

By Noah Glick

Lanes near and around the Spaghetti Bowl in Reno will be closed and narrowed, as transportation officials continue construction this week.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said lanes on eastbound I-80 to both north- and southbound lanes of 395 and 580 will be intermittently overnight this week.

Additionally, ramps to Second and Mill Streets from southbound 580 will also be closed overnight. Lane reductions will occur on northbound 580. Lane reductions on Kietzke Lane between second street and Galetti Way will also take place overnight this week.