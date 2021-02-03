KUNR Today: Nevada Pushing To Become First Caucus State, COVID-19 Cases Continuing To Decline

Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Listen to the morning news headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Nevada Jockeys To Be First On Presidential Primary Calendar

By The Associated Press

Democrats in Nevada are making a play to bump Iowa and New Hampshire from their early spots on the presidential primary calendar. If the move is successful, it would upend decades of political tradition and give a more urban and racially diverse group of voters a greater say in picking the party’s nominee.

The behind-the-scenes lobbying seeks to capitalize on the party’s discontent with Iowa's and New Hampshire’s performances last year. Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses devolved into a technological and logistical mess, leaving the winner unclear. New Hampshire's first-in-the-state primary wound up a near tie between two candidates who ultimately lost, while the eventual nominee, now-President Joe Biden, came in fifth.

COVID-19 Cases And Hospitalizations Decline In Nevada

By Lucia Starbuck

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Nevada. On average statewide, there have been fewer than 1,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 over the last two weeks. For comparison, that average was around 1,500 about a week and a half ago.

But, Nevada’s test positivity remains high. It’s at about 17% and has dropped over 4% since mid-January. State health officials say they want that rate to be below 10%, and really, closer to 5%.

Hospitalizations statewide have dropped as well. According to the Nevada Hospital Association, the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has been declining since the start of January. There are about 1,200 people currently hospitalized for confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

As for deaths, there has been an average of 16 deaths per day over the last two weeks. January was Nevada’s deadliest month in the pandemic. More than 1,100 deaths were reported, accounting for more than a quarter of all COVID-19-related deaths. About 77% of those deaths came from Las Vegas and Clark County, whereas Washoe County saw about half as many deaths in January as it did in December.

COVID-19 cases have been declining in Washoe County as well. There were 41 additional COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, which is the lowest number of new daily cases reported since Oct. 10. There were three additional deaths in Washoe as well.

For more information, you can find Nevada’s COVID-19 dashboard here, and Washoe County’s here.

Nevada Has Administered 77% Of Its COVID-19 Vaccines

By Lucia Starbuck

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that Nevada has received over 324,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered nearly 77% of the doses, according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency report.

FEMA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also provided 130 personnel to assist with immunization efforts in Clark, Washoe and the Quad-Counties.

Nevada Announces Guidelines To Ramp Up COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts

By Lucia Starbuck

Nevada Health Response has released several new guidelines to ramp up vaccination efforts.

Under guidance from the Governor’s Medical Advisory team, all qualified medical service providers can administer the COVID-19 vaccine. That now includes professions such as dentists, veterinarians, and podiatrists. To sign up to begin vaccinating you can apply here.

Also, vaccine events are not subject to some of the restrictions currently in place including the 50-person cap on public gatherings and the 25% capacity. But, people are still required to wear masks and social distance.

Renown Health Allows COVID-19 Patients To Visit With Loved Ones After Letter From Reno Widow

By Lucia Starbuck

Starting Wednesday, Renown Health will begin allowing visitors for all of their patients, including those hospitalized for COVID-19.

Renown cited two reasons for the change in a statement. First, a large percentage of its staff is now vaccinated. Second, there's been a decline in hospitalizations.

The other push for the change came after a widow from Reno sent a letter to the head of Renown. Darlene Randolph thanked the hospital’s staff for taking care of her husband Dave, who lost his life to COVID-19 in mid-December after spending more than two weeks hospitalized. But, she said her only wish was that she had been able to be by his side in person.

Now, people can visit loved ones hospitalized with COVID-19. Patients are allowed to provide the names for two adults who can visit them, but only one at a time will be allowed. Visiting hours were also extended and are now from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See David Randolph's obituary in the Reno Gazette-Journal here.

UNR Reports First Case Of COVID-19 On Campus Since Start Of Spring Semester

By Lucia Starbuck

The University of Nevada, Reno has reported its first case of COVID-19 on campus since the start of the spring semester last week. The individual was last on campus on Jan. 25 and has not been back since.

A UNR statement said the campus will only be informed if other people have been potentially exposed but did not say exactly where the person was on campus.

In total, there have been 15 cases amongst students and staff on campus during the spring semester, as of Friday. UNR’s dashboard is only updated weekly.

UNR’s Student Health Center is conducting COVID-19 tests daily, but appointments are needed. Learn more here.

Hefty FEMA Reimbursement On The Way To Nevada

By Lucia Starbuck

President Joe Biden directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fully reimburse states for the cost of mobilizing National Guard personnel, and other FEMA services cost such as masks, gloves and emergency shelter. Gov. Steve Sisolak applauded the move.

The Nevada National Guard has had a strong presence in Washoe County, helping with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.