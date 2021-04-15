KUNR Today: Nevadan Has Severe Reaction To J&J Vaccine, Rosen Chairs New Senate Subcommittee

Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Apr. 15, 2021.

State Of Nevada Releases Statement On Serious Reactions To J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

By Jayden Perez

A Nevada woman is among those who have suffered a serious reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reported the finding Wednesday.

Nevada paused the use of the vaccine this week after previously reporting no known reactions.

Anyone who develops severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of getting the Johnson & Johnson shot should contact their health care provider.

RTC Partners With Uber For Free Rides To COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

By Jayden Perez

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is partnering with Uber to provide free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Participants can get up to four free Uber rides for their appointments through the program. Residents can use the ride-sharing app now through the end of September.

Nevada Reports Uptick In COVID-19 Cases

By Lucia Starbuck

COVID-19 cases continue to tick up in Nevada. The test positivity rate has gone up by more than a percent since the beginning of the month and is now 5.4 percent. In Washoe County, that rate is 7.2 percent. The World Health Organization recommends a test positivity rate below 5 percent for at least two weeks before reopening.

Statewide, officials are reporting an average of 236 COVID-19 cases and three deaths per day over the last two weeks.

More than a quarter of Nevadans 16 and older are completely vaccinated and nearly 40 percent have received their first shot.

Nevada Senate Approves Limits On Police Force During Protests

By Paul Boger

The Nevada Senate has approved a measure placing restrictions on law enforcement’s use of force during protests.

SB212 would forbid officers from indiscriminately firing projectiles, such as rubber bullets, into crowds and prohibit them from targeting a person’s head, pelvis or spine unless they pose an immediate threat.

In addition, law enforcement wouldn't be able to use chemical agents, including tear gas, without first telling protesters they are unlawfully assembled and giving them a chance to leave.

The measure comes after demonstrations over racial injustice turned violent last summer in Nevada and across the country.

The bill was approved 12-9 along party lines, with Republicans voicing strong opposition. It now heads to the Assembly for consideration.

New Senate Subcommittee Formed To Assist The Travel And Tourism Industry

By Jayden Perez

A new U.S. Senate subcommittee meant to help the travel and tourism industry recover from the pandemic met for the first time this week.

According to the Las Vegas Sun, the Subcommittee on Tourism, Trade and Export Promotion is chaired by Nevada Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen. She says the committee will develop bipartisan solutions to get the two industries back on their feet.

Nevada is among the states hardest hit by the pandemic due to the economy’s reliance on tourism.

Betting Sites Place Gavin Newsom As Favored In Recall Election

By KUNR Staff

California Gov. Gavin Newsom may potentially face a recall election later this year, and some betting sites are putting the odds in his favor.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports U.K.-based Betfair has placed odds on the recall efforts based on a recent poll by the Public Policy Institute of California. The findings show 56 percent of likely voters would vote not to recall Newsom, while 40 percent would vote to recall him.

Supporters of the effort say Newsom mishandled California’s response to the pandemic.

Wagering on the election is not permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.