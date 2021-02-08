KUNR Today: A Push For Vaccine Equity, Lawsuit Challenges New Cell Towers At Tahoe

Here are the morning news headlines for Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Nevada Continues Sustained Decline In New Daily Cases Of COVID-19

By Lucia Starbuck

COVID-19 cases are on a slow but steady downward trend in Nevada. Over the last two weeks, on average, there have been nearly 800 additional cases per day. For comparison, there were an average of nearly 1,800 new daily cases in mid-January.

Nevada’s test positivity has been declining as well. It’s dropped nearly 6 percent since mid-January and is now at about 16%, but health officials say that’s still a high transmission rate.

Statewide, 57 deaths were reported over the weekend, surpassing a total of 4,500 COVID-19-related deaths since March.

Three of those deaths over the weekend were from Washoe County, and 132 additional COVID-19 cases were reported since Friday.

Governor Sisolak Announces New Initiative To Address Inequitable Vaccine Distribution

By Jayden Perez

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a new Equity and Fairness Initiative designed to ensure that equity is the emphasis on all vaccination efforts.

Vaccine distribution has increased over the past month, but it has not been distributed fairly. According to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District, Clark County has a disparity in who is receiving the vaccine that does not reflect the demographics of that region.

There are also concerns that the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccination Playbook is not being followed. The playbook serves as Nevada’s plan, statewide and locally, regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, including distribution.

This has resulted in problems such as inequitable allocation of vaccines, confusion among the public, and access to vaccines by ineligible groups or individuals.

California Adds Mass Vaccination Sites Despite Short Supply

By The Associated Press

California is adding more mass vaccination clinics even though short supplies have forced it to ration doses.

Santa Clara County and the San Francisco 49ers will open the state's largest vaccination site next week at Levi's Stadium. It will be able to handle 15,000 shots a day. But Los Angeles County says it will limit new COVID-19 vaccinations to ensure second doses are available for those awaiting them. Meanwhile, the state’s worst coronavirus surge continues to abate. The state is seeing about 14,500 new cases daily — down by nearly half from two weeks ago.

Low Plane Flights To Take Measurements For Geologic Mapping

By The Associated Press

Low-flying aircraft will fly over northern Nevada in the next two months to take measurements that a government agency says will help assess the region's geology and hydrology features below ground level.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the flights beginning this month and running through March will take the survey aircraft over multiple areas, including Reno and Lake Tahoe. According to the agency, the mapping program helps identify features such as changes in rock types and assess groundwater along with seismic and volcanic hazards. The agency also said the low-level flights will follow Federal Aviation Administration guidelines.

Suit Seeks Moratorium On New Cellphone Towers At Lake Tahoe

By The Associated Press

A federal lawsuit in California is seeking a moratorium on construction of new cellphone towers at Lake Tahoe.

The suit claims Verizon Wireless and regional regulators are failing to adequately consider potential harm to public health and the environment. A local resident and conservation groups who recently filed the suit in Sacramento say they’re trying to protect the same majestic views Mark Twain wrote about in the 1860s at the mountain lake straddling the California-Nevada line. They say the Tahoe Regional Protection Agency routinely approves new wireless infrastructure with essentially no environmental review. The agency insists it's following all appropriate laws. Verizon had no comment.

California Utilities To Spend Billions To Cut Wildfire Risk

By The Associated Press