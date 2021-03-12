KUNR Today: Sisolak Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Nevada Lawmakers Consider Ban On Police Citation Quotas

Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Mar. 12, 2021.

Nevada Governor Gets COVID-19 Vaccine Beside Grocery Workers

By The Associated Press

Nevada’s governor got a coronavirus vaccination along with grocery workers at a Las Vegas-area supermarket. Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday called it important for Nevada residents to get vaccinations to protect themselves and to help the state's key tourism industry reopen.

The governor, a Democrat, is 67 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. He received his shot on the day a newspaper reported that a rural Nevada county has yet to receive any doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Esmeralda County has fewer than 1,000 residents and no hospital or supermarket. A sheriff's official says residents are getting vaccinated in other counties, Las Vegas and Reno.

Nevada Sees Largest Daily Increase In New Cases In Nearly A Month

By Paul Boger

Nevada health officials reported the single largest increase in new daily cases of COVID-19 in nearly a month on Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 297,765 people in Nevada have contracted COVID-19. That represents an increase of 618 cases over the previous day.

While the newest spike pales in comparison to daily case counts from earlier this year, it does represent the highest number of new daily cases Nevada has seen since mid-February.

Despite the higher-than-average number of new daily cases, the state’s positivity rate remained unchanged at 6%.

State data also shows fewer than 350 people are currently hospitalized for confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

Nevada's COVID-19 response team also recorded 13 additional coronavirus deaths Thursday. Thus far into the pandemic, 5,080 Nevadans have died.

The Washoe County Health District reported zero deaths and just 23 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. Fewer than 2,800 cases remain active countywide.

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 25 new cases and 57 recoveries in the Quad Counties Thursday, while 1,603 cases remain active

California Leaders Look To Reopening, Push 1-Shot Vaccine

By The Associated Press

California officials are looking ahead to being able to phase out restrictions on activities because of the coronavirus, as infection rates slow and more people are vaccinated.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state is developing a “green tier” in its reopening plan that would allow fewer restrictions, something officials said this summer was too far off.

Meanwhile, state health officials are pushing the safety and efficacy of the new one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. The state's surgeon general was among state officials who received the vaccine Thursday at a federally funded vaccination site in Oakland.

Nevada Lawmakers Mull Banning Ticket Quotas For Police

By The Associated Press

Nevada lawmakers are considering banning police departments from requiring officers to meet quotas and issue a minimum number of traffic citations.

A bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen proposes prohibiting law enforcement agencies from subjecting their officers to ticket quotas and basing promotional decisions on the number of citations issued.

Police unions and criminal justice reform advocates in a Thursday committee hearing said quotas encouraged confrontational policing. Lobbyists representing departments said law enforcement agency leaders need mechanisms to ensure officers respond to complaints to a sufficient extent.

The quota ban is one of several policies under consideration by lawmakers in response to calls for police reform.

Tahoe Ski Resorts Extend Season

By Paul Boger

After the latest winter storm, some Tahoe-area ski resorts are extending the season.

Originally reported by the Reno Gazette-Journal, tentative plans have Diamond Peak, Homewood, Sierra At Tahoe and Kirkwood resorts closing on April 11.

Heavenly and Northstar are expected to close the following week.

Squaw Valley, however, could stay open until the end of May.

Mount Rose operators haven’t settled on a date but say the runs typically stay open until the end of April.

Reno Council Approves Controversial Development In Split-Vote

By Paul Boger

The Reno City Council has given developers the green light to begin construction on The Canyons housing community. The council approved the Christy's Corporations plans to build above Damonte Ranch in a 5-2 vote Wednesday.

The 81-acre site drew criticism from both nearby residents and environmental groups who say the development will create water drainage and wildlife issues.

Supporters say it will help increase the city's housing supply as the area's population continues to grow.

It is unclear when construction on The Canyons will begin.

