KUNR Today: Tamarack Fire Damages At Least 13 Structures, Jet Fuel Shortage Could Cause Delays

Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, July 26, 2021.

At Least 13 Structures Damaged By Tamarack Fire

By Noah Glick

More than a dozen structures have been lost or damaged in the Tamarack Fire burning south of Gardnerville. An interactive online map is now available for residents to check on the status of their structures. If you don't see your structure identified, it has not yet been inspected.

Air quality continues to be an issue in the area as well. You can check the latest conditions where you live at www.airnow.gov.

US 395 is now fully open in Douglas County. State Route 208 is expected to reopen later today.

The Tamarack Fire was sparked by lightning July 4, and has since burned nearly 106 square miles. It was 45% contained as of this morning.

COVID-19 Surging Across Mountain West

By Madelyn Beck, Mountain West News Bureau

There’s been a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the U.S., and in our region, as the Delta variant spreads.

The vast majority of new hospitalizations are among those who haven’t been vaccinated. There are some cases of vaccinated people getting the Delta variant of COVID-19, though most aren’t hospitalized.

In the Mountain West, some of the biggest surges over this last week have been in Nevada and Utah, which are seeing their highest case levels since early 2021.

Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and New Mexico have had more gradual increases. Still, in recent weeks, they’ve all reached case levels they hadn’t seen since April or May.

Regents Back UNR's Plan To Run Sierra Nevada's Tahoe Campus

By The Associated Press

The state board of regents has approved a merger that will allow University of Nevada, Reno to move ahead with plans to run Sierra Nevada University's 20-acre campus at Lake Tahoe.

UNR President Brian Sandoval said Friday the process now moves to obtain approval from other educational regulatory agencies. He says it could be complete by July 1, 2022 at the private liberal arts college that opened in Incline Village in 1969.

UNR has 21,000 students. Enrollment for the fall semester at Sierra Nevada is expected to be about 200 undergraduate and 350 graduate students. That school's board of trustees already has approved the merger.



Nevada Airport Faces Flight Delays From Jet Fuel Shortage

By The Associated Press

The airport in Reno, Nevada, is facing a shortage of jet fuel that could force the cancellation of cargo and passenger fights. Nevada's political leaders issued a statement late Saturday pledging to minimize disruption and ensure the aerial fight against western wildfires isn't hampered.

A shortage has the potential to restrict the flow of tourists and essential goods into northern Nevada. It was not clear how long the shortage will last. An airport spokeswoman says there have not been widespread delays or cancellations so far. Passengers were advised to check with their airline for any delays.



Study: Las Vegas Area To Reach 3.4 Million Residents By 2060

