KUNR Wins Multiple AP Awards

KUNR is adding a few new plaques to the shelf for 2018.

Our series on the lack of affordable housing in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra, Priced Out, won first place for Best Enterprise Reporting by the Associated Press Television and Radio Association.

“The various angles the series discussed were engaging and well thought out,” the AP’s judge said of KUNR’s Priced Out series. “The interviews with those impacted by the housing crisis in Northern Nevada really brought this series to life. The reporters did a great job allowing the interview subjects to tell the story.”

In addition, Bree Zender won second place in the Best Reporter category, and KUNR won second place for Best Digital Presence, led by Michelle Matus.

Zender has been KUNR’s Morning Edition host and reporter since late 2017. She likes to focus on stories that tell the story of humanity, in all of its complexities. She produced several intimate pieces for Priced Out, which focus on the actual people affected by the issue. Zender has bachelor’s degrees from the University of Montana and is a current graduate student at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Matus is a multimedia storyteller who oversees KUNR's digital presence and serves as the station's membership coordinator. She is in charge of the creative process for putting together innovative Instagram, Twitter and Facebook posts. Matus was digital editor for KUNR’s Priced Out series and holds a master's degree from the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno. She currently co-hosts the Science Distilled podcast, which explores scientific research from the West and how it applies to the world around us.

KUNR's AP awards follow several regional Edward R. Murrow awards for 2018 from the Radio Television Digital News Association.