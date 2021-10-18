 Las Vegas hotels projected to lose $1.65 billion in business travel revenue this year | KUNR
Las Vegas hotels projected to lose $1.65 billion in business travel revenue this year

  • A wide shot of a busy city at night. There are tall buildings in the foreground, many small dots of light in the middle ground and dark blue mountains in the far background.
    Aerial view of the Strip in Las Vegas, Nev.
    f11photo / Adobe Stock

Nevada is one of the top 10 states negatively impacted by a lack of business travel during the pandemic, and that has ripple effects on the hospitality industry.

A new report shows Las Vegas hotels are projected to lose more than $1.65 billion in business travel revenue this year — a more than 70% decrease from 2019.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association reported that people who travel often for work are still scaling back plans due to COVID-19 concerns. Because business travel is the largest source of revenue for hotels, the association is projecting that Nevada will lose more than 50,000 hotel jobs in 2021.

The association is urging Congress to pass the Save Hotel Jobs Act, co-sponsored by U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen. The proposed bill includes provisions to provide laid-off hotel workers a path to go back to work and enhance safety measures at the workplace.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

