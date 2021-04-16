Biden Keeps Refugee Limits At Trump-Era Levels For Now, Despite Earlier Pledge

President Biden, who as a presidential candidate pledged to increase the number of refugees resettled in the United States, is issuing an emergency presidential declaration that keeps the number of refugee admissions for fiscal year 2021 at 15,000, the same level set by the Trump administration last fall, the White House confirms.

The White House has been under increasing pressure from refugee advocates and congressional Democrats to make good on a campaign promise to raise the number to 125,000.

The White House denied accusations that the move was motivated by political pressure due to the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border — which in March saw the largest number of migrant encounters in at least 15 years. The administration said the U.S. refugee admissions program was "decimated" under the Trump administration, and pledged to increase the admission level in the future as it works to rebuild the system. The White House also pledged to work with Congress if they need to increase it sooner due to emergencies.

The administration intends to use all 15,000 slots available, allocating 7,000 for Africa, 1,000 for East Asia, 1,500 for Europe and Central Asia, 3,000 for Latin America and the Caribbean, 1,500 for the near East and South Asia. Another 1,000 slots are unallocated.

Refugee-rights groups criticized the decision.

"We are reaching out to the White House to understand why this figure is a fraction of what the administration committed to in congressional consultations," said Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, one of the agencies involved in refugee resettlement in the U.S. "We know we find ourselves in challenging times, but we pray President Biden will fulfill his pledge to return the U.S. to our position of global leadership on refugee resettlement."

Friday's announcement came as progressive lawmakers called on the president to fulfill his campaign pledge.

"Having fought for four years against the Trump Administration's full-scale assault on refugee resettlement in the United States, we were relieved to see you commit to increasing our refugee resettlement numbers so early in your Administration," Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., wrote in a letter.

"But until the Emergency Presidential Determination is finalized, our refugee policy remains unacceptably draconian and discriminatory."

Refugee resettlement, a bipartisan issue since President Reagan signed the Refugee Act of 1980, became a political hot potato during the Trump years. The then-president made deep cuts to the maximum number of refugees the U.S. accepts each year, characterizing refugees as a danger to national security. The current level, 15,000, is the lowest since Reagan signed the law. In the year prior to Trump's election, the U.S. resettled 84,995 refugees against a cap of 85,000.

The letter from Democratic lawmakers also referenced refugees who were cleared for resettlement but have been waiting in limbo until the change in policy is formalized by the White House.

"We must keep our promises to people who have fled unthinkably brutal conditions in their home countries and live up to our ambition to provide them a safe haven to re-start their lives," the letter added.

Omar, who was one of the first two Muslim-American women elected to Congress in 2018, is also the first African refugee to become a member of Congress.

The letter had 35 additional signatures as of Friday morning, including members of the so-called squad: Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

During the presidential campaign, Biden promised to set the yearly cap on refugee admissions to 125,000 and "raise it over time commensurate with our responsibility, our values, and the unprecedented global need."

"The United States' moral leadership on refugee issues was a point of bipartisan consensus for so many decades when I first got here," he said at the State Department in February, pledging to approve an executive order to restore the admissions program to meet global demand. "It's going to take time to rebuild what has been so badly damaged, but that's precisely what we're going to do."

That same month, the U.S. State Department issued a report to Congress proposing an increase in refugee admissions to 62,500 for the fiscal year.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Thursday the U.S. has to "recognize [its] moral responsibility" in taking in refugees.

"I think right now we have, well, it's a very few thousand, and we have to increase that number."

Read the full letter below.

