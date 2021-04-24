Meet Our KUNR Youth Media Students For Spring 2021

KUNR’s Youth Media program is training the next generation of journalists and elevating the voices and perspectives of high school students in our region. Student reporters produce interviews, audio diaries, commentaries, and news stories that air and publish on KUNR. Check out all of their work here, and get to know this semester’s student reporters below.
Name: Jonathan Grube
Grade level: 12th grade
High school: Spanish Springs High School
Topics he enjoys: musician, speaker
Name: May Wells
Grade level: 11th grade
High school: Spanish Springs High School
Topics she enjoys: music, photography, video editing, gardening, bullet journaling, cooking and baking
Name: Nick Stewart
Grade level: 11th Grade
High school: Academy of Arts, Careers and Technology
Topic he enjoys: photography
Name: Wesley Kaopio
Grade level: 11th grade
High school: Earl Wooster High School
Topic he enjoys: English
KUNR’s Youth Media program is run by staff from KUNR, Report for America and the Washoe County School District. Bob Zorn is the instructor, Lucia Starbuck is editor and coordinator, Crystal Willis is digital editor, and Michelle Billman is program manager. Our digital team for this project includes David Isaacson and Jayden Perez.