Midwest: Coronavirus-Related Restrictions By State

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order, but has signed multiple proclamations continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration initially announced on March 17.

Provisions of these proclamations include the temporary closure of schools and the prohibition of gatherings larger than 10 people.

Reynolds has extended closures and limitations for restaurants, bars and certain retail stores. Her April 6 proclamation imposes additional regulations including the closure of malls, entertainment venues, playgrounds, campgrounds, tobacco stores, museums, and libraries until April 30.

Reynolds also called on police to enforce the prohibition on public gatherings larger than 10 people.

The state said existing permits to carry or acquire a firearm will not expire until further notice.

An April 10 proclamation extended the emergency declaration through 11:59 p.m. on April 30 and introduced additional regulatory relief measures.The provisions give health facilities greater flexibility, remove some in-person regulatory requirements and "permit community colleges and school districts to adjust to the suspension of in-person instruction."

Reynolds announced on April 17 that schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Instructional time requirements are waived, and schools will extend their previously-approved "continuous learning" plans.

Reynolds announced the launch of "TestIowa," a public-private partnership set to increase the state's COVID-19 testing capacity by up to 3,000 additional tests per day. The state created an online health assessment, which Reynolds is encouraging even asymptomatic individuals to fill out, and is setting up drive-through testing tents.

Reynolds signed a proclamation allowing hospitals to resume some elective surgeries through a phased approach, and reopening farmers' markets with limited operations, beginning April 27.

Reynolds signed a proclamation continuing a statewide emergency declaration through May 27 and also loosening some restrictions from May 1 through May 15. In 77 of Iowa's 99 counties, restaurants, fitness centers, malls, libraries, race tracks and some retail establishments can resume limited operations if they implement public health measures. The proclamation lifts restrictions on religious and spiritual gatherings if they observe safety precautions.

Statewide closures are extended through May 15 for bars, casinos, theaters, playgrounds, campgrounds, swimming pools, personal care services, door-to-door sales, entertainment venues, museums, social and fraternal clubs, skate parks, senior citizen centers and daycare facilities.

Iowa Workforce Development issued guidance on April 27 saying Iowans who are idled by temporary coronavirus-related layoffs and who refuse to return to work when recalled by their employer will lose unemployment benefits, with a few exceptions.

Kansas

Gov. Laura Kelly signed a statewide stay-at-home order that shuts down businesses, government and other operations unless considered essential. People must maintain six feet from others in public, and limit gatherings to no more than 10 people. Kelly has since extended the order through midnight on May 3.

The governor extended the closure of K-12 schools for the duration of the academic year.

Kelly issued an executive order temporarily preventing foreclosures and evictions.

State government operations were suspended for two weeks beginning March 23 and gradually reintroduced beginning April 6, with a majority of state employees working remotely.

Kelly signed an executive order on April 7 that designates religious services and funerals as "essential functions," but limits in-person gatherings to no more than 10 people and requires clergy to adhere to the safety protocols outlined in the stay-at-home order. State lawmakers voted along party lines to overturn the order the following day, saying it violated religious liberty. Kelly's administration then sued the legislative council in Kansas Supreme Court, which ruled unanimously to uphold the order. On April 18, a federal judge blocked enforcement of the order through May 2. In a joint April 25 court filing with the churches that sued her, Kelly said many restrictions on public gatherings would be lifted beginning May 4.

An April 10 executive order extends professional and occupational licenses for the duration of the pandemic, waives late penalties and expiration fees, and extends deadlines for continuing education requirements.An April 16 orderapplies occupational licensing extensions to adult-care home workers.

Health officials are encouraging Kansans to wear cloth face coverings in public.

The Kansas Corporation Commission extended an emergency order prohibiting utility disconnects due to nonpayment until May 15.

Kelly and the Department for Children and Families announced the "Hero Relief Program" for financially-eligible essential workers, which expands DCF's child care assistance subsidies for families and offers financial support directly to child care providers.

Kelly signed two executive orders on April 22. One expands the health care workforce by easing some requirements for certain medical licensees, allowing out-of-state health care providers to practice in Kansas and extending liability protections to health care workers responding to COVID-19. The other allows the sale of alcoholic beverages for carryout consumption, subject to certain requirements, and permits licensed establishments to sell liquor in containers other than the original.

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts has not issued a stay-at-home order, though Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force has called the state's health directives "functionally equivalent." All counties are currently covered by Nebraska's Directed Health Measure provisions. As of May 4, each of the state's 19 local health departments will have its own Directed Health Measure effective through May 31.

The state-issued measure places an enforceable, 10-person limit on public gatherings. It also prohibits elective medical and dental procedures. Restaurants and bars must close, but can operate takeout, delivery, and curbside service.

Public, private, and parochial schools must operate without students through May 31, and all school-related extracurricular activities are cancelled through that date. Remote learning, child care services, and meal distribution may continue.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19, experience symptoms or reside with individuals who do must home quarantine for at least 14 days.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has issued safety and social distancing guidance for faith-based communities.

Organized youth and adult team sports are suspended until May 31.

Ricketts proclaimed April 10-30 as "21 Days To Stay Home and Stay Healthy," urging Nebraskans to perform their civic duty by further avoiding nonessential errands and limiting social gatherings.

The proclamation offers additional guidance for practicing good hygiene and social distancing, directing people to telecommute or else "socially distance" their work, avoid visiting long-term care facilities, help children and seniors stay home, and shop alone and only once a week.

Ricketts said on April 10 that he will not prematurely release individuals from state prisons during the pandemic.

The state is expanding SNAP benefits by easing certain eligibility requirements. It is also extending recertification periods by six months and providing emergency allotments to SNAP recipients in April and May.

Ricketts issued an executive order temporarily prohibiting residential evictions of Nebraskans impacted by COVID-19.

The state Department of Agriculture has enacted temporary regulatory changes allowing restaurants to sell unlabeled packaged foods to customers.

An April 15 executive order expands access to child care by waiving some regulations for the Child Care Subsidy Program. Participating providers may now bill the state for days when a child is absent, and participating families may now obtain in-home child care when other options are unavailable.

Ricketts announced that elective surgeries may resume on May 4, as long as hospitals and health care facilities meet specific requirements for available bed capacity and personal protective equipment supply.

The state is launching a public-private partnership to scale up COVID-19 testing capacity. The Test Nebraska initiative, similar to those in other states, will "assess, test and track" residents' health, beginning with an online survey.

State officials recommended on April 22 that municipalities enact a moratorium on utility disconnects for 45 days or longer, noting that most had already done so.

Municipal officials are reminding residents to practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines at parks.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has issued guidelines for garden centers, nurseries and farmers' markets. The state is establishing a Detasseling Task Force to protect agricultural workers.

On April 24, Ricketts announced that certain restrictions on social gatherings and business operations will be loosened on a regional basis starting May 4, though individuals must still practice social distancing.

The statewide closure of all beauty and nail salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, gentlemen's clubs, bottle clubs, indoor theaters and tattoo studios has been extended to May 3. Statewide restrictions on places of worship will be relaxed beginning May 4.

Restaurants, personal care services and child care facilities will be able to reopen, with limited capacity and social distancing protocols, in 10 districts also beginning May 4. The state has issued new guidelines for restaurants, such as requiring workers to wear masks.

Dental facilities with sufficient supply of personal protective equipment can resume surgeries beginning May 4, in accordance with state guidance.

On April 29, Ricketts announced the state will relax its health directives in three additional districts beginning May 11. Existing health measures will remain in effect in those areas until then.

North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

Many types of businesses were ordered closed through April 30, including recreational facilities, gyms, entertainment venues and "all salons operated by licensed cosmetologists." Restaurants and bars closed to on-site patrons, but takeout and delivery services continued. Businesses can resume or continue operations in accordance with "North Dakota Smart Restart" protocols as of May 1.

As of March 30, public and non-public K-12 schools are closed "until further notice." An executive order will allow some public school districts to "open facilities through the month of May, for the limited purpose of providing child care services to children in grades K-5 only, for K-12 teachers and other health, safety and lifeline worker households."

Burgum issued an executive order waiving the one-week waiting period to obtain unemployment benefits, as the state saw a surge in jobless claims.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19, and their household members, are ordered to self-quarantine in their place of residence for 14 days, according to an April 6 executive order.

Burgum signed an order suspending visitation to long-term care facilities, "except in cases of end-of-life or compassionate care circumstances," until further notice.

Burgum signed an executive order allowing Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facilities and Qualified Residential Treatment Programs to make certain policy and regulatory changes in order to continue providing critical services for vulnerable youth.

Burgum released the state's finalized hospital surge plan on April 14.

Burgum outlined a plan to expand the state's COVID-19 testing capacity, with the goal of performing 1,800 tests per day by April 30.

On April 27, Burgum announced that he would lift certain restrictions and implement new guidelines for businesses as they continue or resume operations after the executive order expires on April 30. He has emphasized that the reopening of businesses is voluntary for those that can meet protocols, and is encouraging people to continue teleworking whenever possible.

The "North Dakota Smart Restart" roadmap will offer universal protocols and industry-specific guidance for businesses to protect the health and safety of both workers and customers. On April 28, Burgum released guidance for sectors including restaurants, bars, salons, tattoo parlors and fitness centers. On April 29, Burgum released guidance for movie theaters.

Ohio

South Dakota

South Dakota has no statewide stay-at-home order. Gov. Kristi Noem issued an executive order through May 31 that strengthens the language used to require South Dakotans to practice CDC-recommended hygiene practices and social distancing. It also orders businesses and local and municipal governments to restrict gatherings of 10 or more people, tells employers to encourage staff to telework and social distance, and requires health care organizations to postpone all nonessential elective surgeries.

Noem also ordered adults over the age of 65, and anyone with certain underlying medical conditions, in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to stay home. There are exceptions for critical infrastructure jobs and essential errands.

Health care providers are instructed to postpone nonessential elective surgeries.

Noem signed into law a bill that allows for injunctions to enforce directives or orders for the containment of a coronavirus respiratory syndrome.

Elections to be held between April 14 and May 26 have been postponed.

Requirements that students take national standardized tests have been waived.

The state has created a small business economic disaster relief subfund that can make appropriations.

On April 9, Noem extended her previous executive orders through May 31.

Schools are ordered to remain closed and continue with "distance learning" through the end of the academic year.

Noem signed an executive order removing barriers to licensure for health care professionals and expanding access to telehealth.

After nearly 300 workers at the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls tested positive for COVID-19, Noem asked the company to temporarily suspend operations. Ken Sullivan, Smithfield's CEO and president, announcedon April 12 that the plant would shut down indefinitely. Noem is working with the CDC and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to safely reopen it. The CDC released its finalized report on April 23.

Noem signed an executive order on April 20 giving hog producers temporarily flexibility in their state and county regulatory operations.

At an April 21 press conference, Noem encouraged people not to attend two upcoming auto races that had sold hundreds of tickets, but did not opt to take more restrictive action. The speedways later decided to hold the races without spectators present.

The governor's Small Business Relief Fund announced its first 94 recipients, totaling more than $5 million in loans.

On April 28, Noem announced the "Back to Normal" plan, which outlines guidance for individuals, schools, employers, health care providers and local governments. She also signed an executive order putting the plan into effect.

Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers has extended the statewide stay-at-home order through the morning of May 26. Residents must stay at their place of residence with the exception of essential activities, and maintain six feet of distance from others. All public or private gatherings of people who are not part of the same living unit are prohibited.

The renewed order took effect on April 24. It extends most earlier provisions while introducing additional safety measures for businesses and approving certain activities, like golfing and exterior work. Nonessential businesses are newly permitted to offer services like delivery and curbside pickup as part of "minimum basic operations." Retail stores remaining open as essential businesses must implement specific social distancing measures and increase sanitation practices.

Public and private K-12 schools are closed to in-person instruction and extracurricular activities for the remainder of the academic year.

Evictions and foreclosures in the state were ordered suspended on March 27. Certain licensing requirements for health care workers were also suspended.

Two state-operated voluntary self-isolation facilities will open in Madison and Milwaukee.

Evers issued an executive order on April 6, a day before the state's primary election was set to take place, delaying in-person voting to June 9.State Republicans immediately challenged it in Wisconsin Supreme Court, which blocked the delay.That night, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state could not accept absentee ballots postmarked after its voting day, reversing a lower court decision that would have given Wisconsinites six extra days to vote by mail.

While religious institutions are considered essential under the stay-at-home order, they must still abide by the 10-person limit. Evers issued guidance encouraging houses of worship to conduct services online, in parking lots with congregants in their cars, or shifts of small groups.

The Department of Natural Resources closed 40 state parks, forests and recreational areas "until further notice."

The state is seeking active and retired health care professionals, as well as individuals who wish to help in non-clinical support positions, to volunteer for the new Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry.

The governors of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin announced on April 16 that they will work in close coordination to safely reopen Midwestern states.

Evers announced the "Badger Bounce Back" plan on April 20. The plan outlines phases and criteria for the incremental reopening of Wisconsin's economy.

Republican state legislators have sued to strike down the stay-at-home order, a move Evers decried as "shameful." Evers' administration has asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to throw out the lawsuit.

An April 27 executive order further eases restrictions on certain businesses. Nonessential businesses can do curbside drop-offs of goods and animals. Rentals of outdoor recreational vehicles like boats and golf carts can resume, and automatic and self-service car washes can operate. All of the businesses must operate "free of contact with customers" by taking payments online or by phone; they must also follow disinfecting practices.

The Department of Natural Resources will reopen 34 state parks and forests on May 1 under special conditions to minimize overcrowding and facilitate social distancing. Camping is prohibited and events are suspended through May 26.

