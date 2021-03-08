 Montana Muddles The CDC's Message On Masks | KUNR
Related Program: 
Mountain West News Bureau

Montana Muddles The CDC's Message On Masks

By 44 minutes ago
  • A photo of a single use mask.
    Adobe Stock

Last week, Texas joined Montana and a handful of other states in lifting its statewide mask mandate, a move that runs counter to warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says loosening safety protocols too early could negate any ground gained in the fight against the virus. Dr. Amy Price agrees. The research scientist at the Stanford School of Medicine notes that previous surges of the novel coronavirus occurred with fewer active cases than now.

“When you have that much virus in the air, and you don't even have half the population vaccinated, it's not like you have created a climate of immunity,” Price said.

She says political leaders have the power to lead by example.

“Anyone who is in a leadership position, if they show a unified front over ‘Yes, I'm going to be vaccinated’ or ‘Yes, I'm choosing to wear a mask,’ it's important. And the way these people who are leaders wear their masks and operate with others, it's an example to those people who watch them,” Price said.

But when political leaders go against medical recommendations, it causes confusion.

“Then the message is, ‘Oh, you don't have to wear a mask.’ ” Price said. “People don't know what to do. They don't know what to do with inconsistent information.” Such is the result of the U.S. lacking a unified public health message, she says.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the CDC issued new recommendations for those who have received COVID-19 vaccines.

“After you've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions in public places like wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces until we know more,” the agency said.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Novel Coronavirus
mask mandates

Related Content

A Year In The Pandemic: Nevada Timeline

By , , , , & Mar 5, 2021
A compilation of six photos from 2020 and 2021, which includes a closed school, Sisolak during a press conference, lawmakers at the Nevada Legislature, a voting site, Renown Health's COVID-19 care site and a Nevadan receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
(Top row, from left) Molly Carnell / The Hitchcock Project; Lucia Starbuck / This Is Reno; David Calvert / The Nevada Independent; (Bottom row, from left) Paul Boger / KUNR; Lucia Starbuck / KUNR; Lucia Starbuck / KUNR

Nevada announced its first two presumptive positive COVID-19 cases on March 5, 2020. A year into the pandemic, the state has reported nearly 300,000 cumulative cases, and more than 5,000 Nevadans have died. The timeline below encapsulates events and themes from the past year that have impacted Nevadans.

KUNR Today: New Distance Rules Allow Live Performances To Open, Senators Vote For COVID-19 Relief

By & The Associated Press 7 hours ago
An empty auditorium for performances. There is a microphone in the foreground and seating in the background.
abbyladybug / Flickr Creative Commons

Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Mar. 8, 2021.

A Good Shot: Scientist Stresses J&J Vaccine's Efficacy In Preventing Severe COVID-19

By Robyn Vincent Mar 7, 2021

Health officials hope the newly approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine will accelerate progress in vaccinating rural and homebound residents in the Mountain West. But there’s some unnecessary confusion over the shot’s efficacy.