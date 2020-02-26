6 Dead, Including Gunman, In Milwaukee Shooting At Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Updated 10 p.m. ET

Law enforcement officials said at least five people were killed in a shooting rampage at the Molson Coors Beverage Co. in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities believe the gunman, who was identified only as a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, also died of what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"The hearts of the people of Wisconsin go out to the folks that were needlessly murdered at Molson Coors this afternoon," Gov. Tony Evers said at an evening news conference. "It's a tragedy for Milwaukee, yes, but it's a tragedy for the entire state of Wisconsin."

Police said that there is no threat at this time and that the site remains an active crime scene as the investigation is in its earliest stages.

In an email to employees, Molson Coors CO Gavin Hattersley called the gunman "an active brewery employee."

"There are no words to express the deep sadness many of us are feeling right now," he said in the email, according to The Associated Press.

The identities of the victims will be released after relatives have been contacted, they said. Police did not rule out another gunman but added that the scene appeared to be contained.

No motive has been determined at this time.

"It's a terrible day for Milwaukeeans," Police Chief Alfonso Morales said. "The victims all worked at Molson Coors, and no members of the general public were involved."

Morales said there were still several employees on the Molson Coors campus because police were continuing a search of the campus. He said the sprawling complex has more than 20 buildings and 1,000 employees, adding that it would take "several hours" before authorities could account for all employees.

Officials said shortly after 2 p.m. local time, Milwaukee police responded to a call of a shooting at the 4100 block of West State Street. Once on the scene, law enforcement located the suspect, who was deceased.

Police said further information will be provided by the executive team of Molson Coors at a later news briefing.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett called the incident "an unspeakable tragedy for our city."

"Six families actually are grieving and will be grieving because of this horrific act of this individual," Barrett said. "This is a time for us to think about those families."

Speaking at a White House news conference on the Trump administration's response to the new coronavirus, the president offered his "deepest condolences" to the families of the shooting victims.

"Earlier today, a wicked murderer opened fire at a Molson Coors brewing company plant, taking the lives of five people," Trump said. "Our hearts break for them and their loved ones. We send our condolences. We'll be with them," Trump said.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, shortly after the shooting, employees at the brewery complex received an email alert saying "an active shooter was in or near the second-floor stairwell" of Building 4 of the company's factory.

The newspaper notes that nearby schools were locked down, causing heightened anxiety for parents looking to pick up their children while awaiting an "all-clear."

Earlier in the day, the Milwaukee Police Department tweeted that it was investigating "a critical incident" and urged residents to "stay clear of the area at this time."

Milwaukee television station WISN 12, an ABC affiliate, is reporting that the suspected shooter is a former Molson Coors employee. NPR has not independently verified that information.

Molson Coors, which brews Coors Light, Miller Lite, Blue Moon Belgian White and others, changed its name from MillerCoors last year. USA Today reported in October that hundreds of corporate jobs were being moved to Milwaukee, resulting in the loss of "400 to 500 employees" throughout the company.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

