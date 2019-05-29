Nevada Could Forgo Traditional Electoral College

Nevada is poised to become one of the latest to join a growing coalition of states pledging their electoral votes for President to the winner of the national popular vote. That's if Governor Steve Sisolak signs the compact into law.

The Nevada legislature approved a bill that would assign its six electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote, instead of the candidate who wins their state.

Nevada joins a coaltion of 14 states and the District of Columbia who've passed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

Barry Fadem is the president of National Popular Vote, the organization behind the push. He says 5-6 battleground states have essentially been deciding elections in years past.

"Every vote should be equal and every vote should count the same no matter where its cast," he says. "That's the American tradition."

He says there has been significant grassroots support for the idea in states that have already adopted the compact.

"The piece of legislation, the statute that each state is passing, is an interstate compact. It has to be word for word the same. So, there are no amendments, there are no changes, because they are literally entering into a contract."

In the Mountain West, Colorado and New Mexico joined the compact this year. In previous years, Montana and Utah have also considered the idea.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUER in Salt Lake City, KUNR in Nevada, and KUNC and KRCC in Colorado.

