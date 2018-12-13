Related Programs: 
The Nevada Historical Society Is Moving To A New Location Downtown

    Alexa Ard

In a $4.5 million dollar land deal, the Nevada Historical Society is moving to downtown Reno. KUNR contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business has more. 

The State Board of Examiners approved the deal which will relocate the Nevada State Historical Society into what was originally the Reno Gazette-Journal building on Second Street.

The structure is currently owned by the University of Nevada, Reno and sits just south of the Sands Regency Casino Hotel and across the street from the Greyhound bus terminal.

Nevada Division of Museums and officials from the society said it had completely outgrown the existing building and forced museums to warehouse a large number of historic artifacts due to lack of display space.

The new building has more than double the space and will allow the department to add numerous displays.

Officials from the University of Nevada, Reno say the old building will provide the campus with more than 70 badly needed offices.

For more information, visit the Northern Nevada Business View.

