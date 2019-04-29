Related Program: 
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

Nevada Promise Scholarship Could Open Up To Undocumented Students

By Michelle Rindels 6 minutes ago
  • Erika Castro at the Nevada State Legislature
    Erika Castro, who leads the Nevada Immigrant Coalition, during Immigrant and Refugee Day at the Nevada Legislature in Carson City on April 15, 2019.
    Michelle Rindels.

Lee en español.

For Erika Castro, it took years of doing odd jobs, babysitting and cleaning houses to be able to afford college. As an undocumented student, she faced more barriers in her quest for financial aid than U.S. citizens who can simply fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and land a Pell grant. Neither Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients nor undocumented students without DACA can receive federal aid.

“For folks that are undocumented, especially with our current administration, there’s a lot of fear to ask questions, to go out there and find those resources,” she told The Nevada Independent. “So a lot of them either assume that there isn’t anything there or the resources that are there are very [limited].”

Castro, who received DACA, now has a job with the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada (PLAN) and is spearheading the Nevada Immigrant Coalition, helped lead a group of some 75 activists to the Legislature in Carson City on Monday for the first-ever Immigrant and Refugee Day. Among other things, the group is pushing for more Nevada scholarships to open up to undocumented students.

Although the merit-based Millennium Scholarship is open to all Nevada students who earn a 3.25 GPA or better, the need-based Nevada Promise Scholarship that pays for community college or Nevada State College tuition requires students to fill out the FAFSA and seek out federal aid before the state funds kick in.

That can be a daunting prospect for undocumented students who don’t have a Social Security number and also don’t want to reveal too much information to a federal government that also has the power to enforce immigration laws against them.

What’s more, a rising generation of high school students is preparing to graduate without access to the DACA program, which President Donald Trump’s administration ended in fall 2017 and which is only accepting renewals, not new applicants. When it was active, DACA required applicants to be at least 15 years old, so an unknown number of Nevada teens are coming of age without DACA as an option.

“A lot of these students are graduating high school with the same situation that I graduated high school,” said Castro, who faced her troubles affording college in 2010, before DACA came about. “That’s part of what we’re doing here today to make sure that we’re providing something for them.”

To read the full story, go to the Nevada Independent.

Tags: 
education finance
Nevada System of Higher Education
undocumented students
DACA

Related Content

Looking Back: How The Great Recession Impacted UNR

By Apr 11, 2019
A photo of the Matthewson IGT Knowledge Center at UNR.
Alexa Ard

More than a decade has passed since the 2008 economic recession. To reflect on its effect on higher education in Northern Nevada, KUNR’s Paolo Zialcita spoke with Arthur Chenin, an institutional research analyst at the University of Nevada, Reno who studied educational trends following the recession.

Proposed Grant Would Offer Need-Based Aid To University Students

By Michelle Rindels Feb 27, 2019
la Universidad de Nevada, Reno
Cortesía de la Universidad de Nevada, Reno

Lee en español.

State lawmakers want to start offering need-based financial aid to UNR and UNLV students, but officials project it will cost $126 million every two years to provide sufficient grants to all students who could use it.

Roughly 4,400 TPS Holders In Nevada Await Their Fate

By Jan 3, 2019
Woman smiles and hugs pillow.
Karina Gonzalez

Escucha y lee en español

Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, is designated by the Department of Homeland Security. It allows people from various countries to live in the U.S. as a temporary “safe haven.” In late 2017, the Trump Administration announced it would terminate the program for four countries; however, in October, a federal judge in California put those plans on hold until there is further review by the courts. KUNR Reporter Karina Gonzalez visited a TPS holder from Nicaragua, whose status was originally set to terminate Saturday.