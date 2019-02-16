Related Programs: 
New Study Projects Tahoe's Snow Pack Will Decline

By & Bill Rozak 8 minutes ago
  • Two skiers stand on snowy mountains.
    New study finds significant decrease in Sierra Nevada snowpack for the next 80 years.
    Amy Westervelt

Several feet of snow have fallen around the Lake Tahoe region but a report by the Department of Energy says Tahoe will see a significant decline of snow levels over the next 80 years. 

According to the report, a dramatic decline in the Sierra Nevada snowpack will be felt the most in Northern California by mid-century due to global warming.

This could send Tahoe's winter tourism economy sliding down its world-class slopes and to the bottom of the lake. The tallest mountain surrounding Lake Tahoe, Freel Peak, sits at nearly 11,000 feet. Others in the region above 10,000 feet include Mount Rose, among others. By the year 2100, the study says the entire Sierra snowpack will suffer a 79 percent decline.

