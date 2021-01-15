A New Transitional Housing Community Opens In Reno

A new housing community meant to transition unsheltered people to permanent housing is being hailed as a one-of-a-kind venture.

It was a cause for celebration as housing advocates cut the ribbon officially opening Hope Springs.

The community consists of thirty tiny homes that surround a handful of kennels, garden plots and a large, central building where residents will soon be able to cook meals, take a shower and do laundry.

Chris Fegert is with the non-profit Northern Nevada HOPES, the group running the facility.

“We take folks that are literally living on the street, and they go through a pretty intense vetting process, application process, motivational interviewing with a vulnerability index. We really want to do our best to choose the right residents so that this is the right fit because we want them all to succeed,” Fegert explained.

Once residents move in, they’ll be required to participate in daily programming, including mental and behavioral health services, as well as cooking and finance classes.

That makes Hope Springs unique, Fegert says, because Northern Nevada HOPES is the only federally qualified health center offering this kind of bridge housing.

“This is, by no means, a handout. This is really a way for them to get their lives back on track, get their dignity back and, honestly, get the services and the programs that they need to help them be successful,” Fegert continued.

Residents are slated to begin moving onto the campus within the coming days. Officials estimate the community can serve about 60 people a year.

KUNR's Jayden Perez adapted this story for the web.