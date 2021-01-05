New Years: Relationships With Dr. Jankovich

New Year’s Eve, time to look back on the year, and forward to the future.

Listen to Dr. Jankovich's relationship minute.

What did you learn last year about how you’d like to improve? Maybe you want to work on being more tolerant and less judgmental, stop procrastinating, take more responsibility for what happens to you and stop blaming others, refrain from snapping at others, curb your worrying? It’s an interesting conversation to have: what did you learn last year about how you’d like to be better? Pick just a few goals to focus on self-improvement next year and make them explicit. “I want to be happier” doesn’t explain what you have to change. “I want to be less defensive and take responsibility for my choices” is explicit. Tell your friends and family your goals; get them to play the game and commit to their own changes. Someone write it all down and a couple of times through the year, check in to see how you’re all doing. Of course, you won’t meet all your goals perfectly; it’s a process…moving towards change.

Dr. Jankovich has been working as a psychologist since 1974. She works with a range of areas, including relationships, depression, anxiety, sleep disorders, grief, trauma, and struggles with life transitions.

This segment by Dr. Rebecca Jankovich on relationships will be the final installment of this long-running series on KUNR. We thank Dr. Jankovich for her many years of service, providing her insights and expertise to the community. You can find all of our archived relationship segments here.

The photo included in this story is licensed under Flickr Creative Commons.