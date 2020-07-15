Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Regional Novel Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday, July 15

7:19 p.m. | July 15, 2020

Nevada COVID-19 Cases Surpass 30,000

By Jayden Perez

The State of Nevada reported 849 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to more than 30,000. The death toll statewide is 618, according to the state’s online dashboard.

Washoe County Reports One COVID-19-Related Death, 94 New Cases

By Jayden Perez

Washoe County reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, along with 50 new recoveries. There are now more than 1,100 active cases and more than 3,800 total cases of COVID-19 in Washoe County. One new death has been reported, bringing the death toll to 99.

Quad Counties And Elko Report More New Cases

By KUNR Staff

Carson City Health and Human Services reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional recoveries Wednesday. The new cases include three Douglas County residents, one Lyon County resident, and one Carson City resident. The region also includes Storey County and now has 133 active cases.

In Elko County, health officials reported 13 new positive cases and no new recoveries. There are now more than 150 active cases there.

Some Las Vegas Casinos Limit Smoking At Table Games

By The Associated Press

Several Las Vegas casinos are limiting smoking to keep patrons from removing the protective face masks they are required to wear. The Las Vegas Sands Corporation updated its policy in mid-June to ask that table game players and spectators do not smoke or vape in its Venetian and Palazzo resorts.

Wynn Resorts has designated any table games without a plexiglass barrier as non-smoking areas inside its Wynn and Encore casinos on the Las Vegas Strip. Meanwhile, Tuesday Nevada reported a new record of 1,104 new cases of COVID-19 in one day. Overall, over 30,000 people have tested positive for the virus and 618 have died.

Washoe County Health District Update

By Jayden Perez

Washoe County held a media briefing Wednesday to discuss the current COVID-19 response. While health officials say hospital bed capacity is not a problem currently, one doctor shared how she is seeing the severity of cases increase.

Dr. Reka Danko, a hospitalist at Carson Tahoe Health, said that she has seen an increase in patients seeking care in the emergency room and urgent care settings for cough and fever-like symptoms.

“As far as practicing in the hospital, we do see a higher severity of cases and wide-ranging complications, anywhere from organ failure to requiring dialysis,” Danko explained.

Kevin Dick, the Washoe County district health officer, also noted that there has been a high rate of people not arriving at their scheduled COVID-19 tests, which has made it difficult for those who need tests to receive them. During the briefing, he referenced a local study released earlier this month by the health district and the University of Nevada, Reno.

The study suggested that the actual number of active COVID-19 cases might be as high as five times the current number, but they just haven’t been confirmed. However, the health district has hired additional staff over the last two weeks for case investigation and contact tracing efforts.

Get Caught Up:

For continued updates on the novel coronavirus in Nevada, visit our updates and resources page.