Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Wednesday, December 9, 2020

4:30 p.m. | December 9, 2020

Nearly 50% Of Nevadans Surveyed Said They’re Behind On Rent And Could Face Eviction Within Two Months

By Lucia Starbuck

Nearly 50% of Nevadans surveyed recently by the U.S. Census Bureau say they are not up to date on rent and could potentially face eviction or foreclosure within the next two months. Nevada’s percentage is the third highest nationwide.

The state’s eviction moratorium ended on Oct. 15, and since then, at least 100 eviction cases have been filed at the Reno Justice Court and Sparks Justice Court, according to KRNV.

The federal eviction moratorium for renters who lost income due to COVID-19 is set to expire on Dec. 30.

California Allows Playgrounds To Open Under Stay-Home Order

By The Associated Press

California has changed its rules to allow outdoor playgrounds to stay open in regions under strict stay-home orders.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration had come under heavy criticism that shutting playgrounds would harm low-income children who have few options to safely romp outside. A spokesperson for the state Department of Public Health said the change was new as of Wednesday morning.

Playground advocates say children need fresh air and exercise for their emotional and physical health and that many don't have access to private backyards.

Get Caught Up:

