Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Wednesday, March 10, 2021

5:00 p.m. | March 10, 2021

Washoe County’s COVID Test-Positivity Rate Falls To 5%

By Paul Boger

Washoe County’s COVID-19 test-positivity rate fell to 5% Wednesday. It’s a key metric for determining whether businesses, governments and schools can fully reopen.

The World Health Organization recommends a test positivity rate of 5% or less for 14 days before communities consider lifting COVID restrictions.

This is the first time Washoe County has reached the goal since last June.

Statewide, test-positivity is at 6% — a steep decline from mid-January when more than 21% of all COVID tests were coming back positive.

The two-week rolling average of new daily cases continues to fall as well, with the state averaging 237 new cases a day.

According to the latest data, about 9.5% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated.

State health officials reported 325 new coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths Wednesday. More than 297,000 Nevadans have contracted the virus since last March and 5,067 people have died.

There were 47 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in Washoe County Wednesday. There are 2,858 active cases, countywide and 651 people in Washoe County have died from COVID-19.

Washoe County reaches 140,000 vaccines

By Olivia Ali

Health officials estimate that as much as 18% of Washoe County’s residents are now fully vaccinated.

According to Washoe County Health Officer Kevin Dick, the county has put more than 140,000 shots into arms as of this week.

Currently, health officials are working to vaccinate people 65 and older.

But he says the county has been able to expand vaccinations to some essential workers such as grocery store, agricultural, food processing, delivery and manufacturing employees.

The county has also seen a decline in demand for tests. Last week, the county averaged around a thousand tests per day.

That’s down about 300 tests a day from the previous week.

Northern Nevada Medical Center Discharges Last Covid-19 Patients

By Olivia Ali

The Northern Nevada Medical Center discharged their last two COVID-19 patients this week.

It’s the first time in nearly a year the center has had no hospitalized coronavirus patients.

Due to the recent discharges, the hospital has been able to loosen visitation restrictions.

Patients are now allowed one visitor between 2 and 6 p.m.

