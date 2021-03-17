Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

4:46 p.m. | March 17, 2021

Nevada Surpasses 300,000 Cases Of COVID-19 While Washoe Co. Reports 13 New Cases of UK Variant

By Michelle Billman

Nevada has now surpassed 300,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Over the past two weeks, the average number of new cases each day has remained above 200.

In Washoe County, health officials reported one new COVID-19 death Wednesday of a woman in her thirties with an underlying health condition. This brings the county’s death toll from the virus to 657. There are 2,360 active cases.

Washoe County is also reporting 13 new cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, which originated in the United Kingdom. The CDC says this variant is linked to more efficient and rapid transmission. It also may be associated with an increased risk of death.

Washoe County Announces 13 New Cases Of COVID-19 Variant B.1.1.7

By Michelle Billman

The Washoe County Health District announced 13 additional cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7. The total number of cases in Washoe County now stands at 14 for that variant, which originated in the United Kingdom.

Two of the new cases attended a large gathering with more than 70 people from multiple states. One recently traveled to Florida where they had close contact with a confirmed case before flying back to Reno while infectious. Four of the new cases are linked to youth sports clubs. All contacts are being notified and asked to quarantine for 14 days. The other new cases are under investigation.

More information on COVID-19 variants from the CDC can be found here.

