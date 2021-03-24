Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

7:25 p.m. | March 24, 2021

More than 1.1 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In Nevada

By Lucia Starbuck

More than 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Nevada. More than 23% of the state’s population has received their first dose and a little more than 13% are completely vaccinated.

This comes as the state has reported an average of about 200 daily cases over the last two weeks, along with four deaths per day.

In Washoe County, officials reported 77 new cases Wednesday, which is higher than the average of 41 daily cases seen over the last two weeks. Officials also reported one death Wednesday.

More than 181,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washoe. Nearly 23% of the county’s population has received their first shot and more than 15% are completely vaccinated.

You can learn more about COVID-19 testing in Nevada here, along with the state’s COVID-19 dashboard here, and Washoe County’s here.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

Clark County Projects 18% Budget Increase Amid Pandemic

By The Associated Press

County officials in Nevada have projected an 18% increase to its budget beginning in July, a sign officials believe the economy will steadily recover after an economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

TheLas Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that Clark County Chief Financial Officer Jessica Colvin said projected revenue growth is also reflective of how much the county, which includes Las Vegas, needed to make up.

Lawmakers approved a $1.51 billion tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, less than a year after passing a $1.28 billion spending plan. Colvin said county lawmakers must still consider how to allocate funding under the federal economic recovery package.

The deadline for the final budget is June 1.

Nevada County Leaves Purple Tier And Enters Red Tier

By KUNR Staff

Some businesses in Nevada County will begin reopening today or slightly increasing their capacity after the county has moved to the red tier.

According to The Union, Nevada County, where Truckee is located, moved down to the red, or very high, tier because it met the state case and positivity requirements for two consecutive weeks.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Miller warned, however, that the county could move back into the purple, or severe, tier once again.

