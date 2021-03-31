Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

4:00 p.m. | March 31, 2021

One In Five Washoe Residents Fully Vaccinated

By Lucia Starbuck

Nearly one in three Nevadans eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination have gotten their first shot, with roughly 18% of the state’s entire population now completely vaccinated. That’s according to the latest information on the state’s online dashboard.

In Washoe County, one in five residents are now fully vaccinated.

Statistically, Nevada is averaging fewer than 200 daily cases of COVID-19 and three deaths per day. The totals are based on a two-week rolling average.

Washoe County is averaging 43 cases per day.

You can learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations in Nevada here, along with the state’s COVID-19 dashboard here, and Washoe County’s here.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

Washoe County COVID-19 Response Team Looking For COVID-19 Vaccinators

By Jayden Perez

Washoe County’s COVID-19 response team is looking for volunteers and temporary staff to assist with vaccination efforts.

The Washoe County Medical Reserve Corps program is specifically looking for people who can administer vaccines. They’re also looking for staff who can help with assisting vaccinators and with traffic flow among other duties.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can sign up at the Medical Reserve Corps of Washoe County website.

