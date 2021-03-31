 Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog | KUNR
Related Program: 
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

By , , , & 1 hour ago
  • An illustration of an ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.
    Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

4:00 p.m. | March 31, 2021

One In Five Washoe Residents Fully Vaccinated
By Lucia Starbuck

Nearly one in three Nevadans eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination have gotten their first shot, with roughly 18% of the state’s entire population now completely vaccinated. That’s according to the latest information on the state’s online dashboard. 

In Washoe County, one in five residents are now fully vaccinated. 

Statistically, Nevada is averaging fewer than 200 daily cases of COVID-19 and three deaths per day. The totals are based on a two-week rolling average.

Washoe County is averaging 43 cases per day. 

You can learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations in Nevada here, along with the state’s COVID-19 dashboard here, and Washoe County’s here.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

Washoe County COVID-19 Response Team Looking For COVID-19 Vaccinators
By Jayden Perez

Washoe County’s COVID-19 response team is looking for volunteers and temporary staff to assist with vaccination efforts.

The Washoe County Medical Reserve Corps program is specifically looking for people who can administer vaccines. They’re also looking for staff who can help with assisting vaccinators and with traffic flow among other duties.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can sign up at the Medical Reserve Corps of Washoe County website.

Get Caught Up:

March 30, 2021 | Regional Updates

  • Sisolak Extends Nevada Eviction Moratorium Until End Of May
  • Nevada Unemployment Insurance Claimants To Be Required To Search For Work Again
  • Full And Close-Contact Sports Can Resume In Nevada
  • First Case Of UK Variant Reported In Quad-County Region
  • Nevada Adds Jobs, Slowly

For continued updates on the novel coronavirus in Nevada, visit our related stories page.

Tags: 
Novel Coronavirus
Coronavirus In Nevada
COVID-19

Related Content

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada

An illustration of an ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Mar. 24-30, 2021

By , , , & 23 hours ago
An illustration of an ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

6:30 p.m. | March 30, 2021

Nevada Sees Fewer Than 200 Daily Cases Of COVID-19, On Average, Over Last Two Weeks
By Lucia Starbuck

Nevada is averaging fewer than 200 new daily cases of COVID-19. That’s according to Nevada’s Covid Response Dashboard which provides an average of new daily cases over a two-week period.

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Mar. 17-23, 2021

By , , , , & Mar 23, 2021
An illustration of an ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

6:25 p.m. | March 23, 2021

Nevada Sees Average Of 200 Daily Cases Of COVID-19 Over Last Two Weeks
By Lucia Starbuck

There have been an average of about 200 daily cases of COVID-19 in Nevada over the last two weeks, along with four deaths per day.