Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

5:35 p.m. | April 7, 2021

Washoe County Sees Uptick In COVID-19 Cases

By Lucia Starbuck

Washoe County is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Washoe County’s test positivity rate has climbed from 5% at the end of March to 6.2% on Wednesday.

That rate has increased statewide, as well. Now, 4.5% of all coronavirus tests in Nevada are coming back positive.

Statewide, health officials are reporting about 200 new daily cases with three additional deaths per day.

In Washoe County, 65 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, well above the two-week rolling average.

The latest data shows nearly 22% of Nevadans 16 and older are now fully vaccinated.

You can learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations in Nevada here, along with the state’s COVID-19 dashboard here, and Washoe County’s here.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

El Dorado County Moves To Orange Tier

By Jayden Perez

El Dorado County is easing COVID-19 restrictions, moving from the Red Tier into the Orange Tier.

Restaurants can now operate at 50% capacity indoors. Retailers can open fully if they can ensure social distancing.

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced the state is aiming to fully reopen by June 15, as long as current trends continue.

Currently, most counties in the eastern Sierra remain under the more restrictive Red Tier. Only Lassen County shows signs of minimal community spread of COVID-19.

To see the status of your California county, click here.

