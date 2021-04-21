 Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog | KUNR
Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

By , , , & 7 minutes ago
  • An illustration of an ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.
    Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

5:13 p.m. | April 21, 2021

Washoe County Hits 45,000 Coronavirus Cases
By Paul Boger

Washoe County reported a new coronavirus-related milestone Wednesday. 

According to the health district, more than 45,000 people in Washoe County have contracted the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. 

Nevada health officials reported eleven COVID-19 deaths and more than 400 new cases of the virus Wednesday. Both statistics were well above the state’s two-week rolling average for the second day in a row. 

Washoe County Businesses May Soon Open At Full Capacity
By Jayden Perez

Beginning May 1, Washoe County businesses will no longer have to follow capacity limits.

The new rule is part of a proposed COVID-19 mitigation plan approved by the Washoe County Commission yesterday. Under the proposal, businesses will still be asked to follow social distancing procedures, but pandemic-capacity limits will otherwise end. 

Organizers can begin submitting plans to the county for events larger than 500 people. And strip clubs and nightclubs would be allowed to reopen on June 1.

Washoe County’s plan still needs to be approved by a state task force. The statewide mask mandate will also remain in effect.

67 Additional U.K. COVID Variant Cases In Washoe County
By Jayden Perez

Washoe County has confirmed 67 new cases of the B-1-17 variant of COVID-19 in the past month.

The Washoe County Health District has identified 112 total cases of the so-called UK strain of the coronavirus since its last report. Health officials say most of the cases were spread through private gatherings and sporting events.

For continued updates on the novel coronavirus in Nevada, visit our related stories page.

