Officials Pause Surfside Search And Rescue Efforts Due To Risks Of Further Collapse

Search and rescue efforts at the site of the Surfside condo collapse have been paused due to what officials described Thursday as structural concerns with the remaining building.

Efforts were paused in the early morning hours at around 2 a.m., said Chief Alan Cominsky of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Support columns and piles of debris were in danger of shifting and falling, according to structural engineers who assessed the scene, Cominsky said.

Officials had been monitoring numerous cracks at the site, and said their monitors picked up potentially dangerous movement of those cracks that endangered the entire operation.

Six to 12 inches of movement were recorded in a large column hanging from the structure that could potentially fall and cause damage to the support columns in the south terrain garage area, according to Cominsky. Officials also observed movement in the concrete floor slabs on the south side of the structure in the north and south corner of the building that could cause additional failure of the building, as well as movement in the debris pile immediately adjacent to the south side of the structure, according to Cominsky.

It's unclear when the search and rescue will resume

When asked when the search would resume, officials were unable to provide a time or date, stating instead that they must first meet with structural engineers to ensure the safety of first responders.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to meet families in Surfside today, but officials stressed that the president's visit had nothing to do with the pause.

Families who are waiting for news of their loved ones have already been informed that efforts have been paused, said Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County. As of Wednesday, 18 people were confirmed dead and 145 people are still unaccounted for. Officials confirmed Thursday morning that those numbers have not changed since the last update.

Officials heard a voice, but could not locate it

Cominsky said that during the search, first responders heard a female voice for several hours but were unable to locate and rescue that person. The voice eventually stopped after several hours, Cominsky said.

"We did hear audible sounds. They were searching for a female voice, is what we heard for several hours and eventually, we didn't hear her voice anymore. We continued searching," he said. "This is emphasizing the magnitude of what we're going through, the efforts of all our fire rescue personnel and everyone's that here on scene, trying to do the best we can in these heroic efforts."

The names of many who have been found dead in the wreckage have not yet been released. Officials said yesterday that two of the victims were children, ages 4 and 10.

