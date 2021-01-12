 Photos: Health Care Workers With Renown Receive Second Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine | KUNR
Related Program: 
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

Photos: Health Care Workers With Renown Receive Second Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine

By 8 minutes ago
  • Bret Frey is a man who is wearing a face mask and sitting in his car. Through the window, a health worker administers the COVID-19 vaccine into his arm.
    View Slideshow 1 of 6
    Dr. Bret Frey, president of Northern Nevada Emergency Physicians, receiving his second shot of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Renown’s South Meadows drive-through vaccine site in Reno, Nev., on Friday, Jan. 8.
    Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
  • A vaccine administrator’s gloved hand is holding bandages and a syringe filled with the COVID-19 vaccine.
    View Slideshow 2 of 6
    A vaccine administrator holds bandages and a syringe before administering a second shot of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a health care worker with Renown Health at their South Meadows drive-through vaccine site in Reno, Nev., on Friday, Jan. 8.
    Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
  • A vaccine administrator is holding a syringe in one gloved hand and a vaccination record card in the other. She is also wearing a face mask and safety vest while looking away from the camera while Keeperman is sitting in his car.
    View Slideshow 3 of 6
    A vaccine administrator prepares a second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot to administer to Dr. Jacob Keeperman, a medical intensivist and director of Renown Transfer and Operations Center, at Renown’s drive-through site in Reno, Nev., on Friday, Jan. 8.
    Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
  • A group of vaccine administrators standing in a row. They are wearing safety vests with
    View Slideshow 4 of 6
    Vaccine administrators at Renown’s South Meadows drive-through vaccine site prepare to administer the second shot of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers with Renown Health in Reno, Nev., on Friday, Jan. 8.
    Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
  • Holly Irwin is a woman who is wearing glasses and a face mask. She is looking toward the camera while holding a sticker that says, “I got my COVID-19 vaccine.”
    View Slideshow 5 of 6
    Holly Irwin, a clinical respiratory therapist with Renown Health, received her second shot of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the South Meadows drive-through vaccine site in Reno, Nev., on Friday, Jan. 8.
    Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
  • A sticker placed on a scrub top that says, “I got my COVID-19 vaccine.”
    View Slideshow 6 of 6
    Dr. Bret Frey, president of Northern Nevada Emergency Physicians, places a sticker on his scrubs after receiving his second shot of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Renown’s South Meadows drive-through vaccine site in Reno, Nev., on Friday, Jan. 8.
    Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

There was an air of excitement and a small round of applause as some of the first health care workers with Renown Health received their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday. This will ultimately provide them about 95% protection from the virus,  which has taken the lives of over 540 Washoe County residents as of Tuesday.

Some Renown staff received their first shot in mid-December at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, ran by the Washoe County Health District. This time, staff drove through a pop-up tent serving as a vaccine site at Renown’s South Meadows campus.

Dr. Bret Frey, president of Northern Nevada Emergency Physicians, holding a vaccination record card after receiving his second shot of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Renown’s drive-through site in Reno, Nev., on Friday, Jan. 8.
Credit Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

Dr. Bret Frey, president of Northern Nevada Emergency Physicians, proudly placed an “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” sticker on his purple scrubs. He’s been on the frontline of the pandemic as an emergency medicine physician with Renown and described what the last 10 months have been like.

Dr. Bret Frey, president of Northern Nevada Emergency Physicians, received his second shot of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Renown’s South Meadows drive-through vaccine site in Reno, Nev., on Friday, Jan. 8.
Credit Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

“It's been like war. It’s been a very long winter, even in summer, and we’ve been in battle on the frontline watching our friends, colleagues, loved ones and fellow community members suffer immensely. It has worn a lot of people down, and this vaccine is certainly the brightest spot we’ve had in about almost a year,” Frey said.

A pharmacist with Renown Health prepares a syringe with a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a health care worker at Renown's South Meadows drive-through vaccine site in Reno, Nev, on Friday, Jan. 8.
Credit Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

Dr. Jacob Keeperman, a medical intensivist and director of the Renown Transfer and Operations Center, also got a second dose in his arm Friday. He explained what the shot means to him.

Dr. Jacob Keeperman, a medical intensivist and director of the Renown Transfer and Operations Center, received his second shot of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Renown's South Meadows drive-through vaccine site in Reno, Nev., on Friday, Jan. 8.
Credit Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

“It means that I don't have to have as intense a worry every day, when I go to work and come home, that I'm going to infect my loved ones or that I might become sick,” Keeperman said.

Keeperman’s selfie inside Renown’s parking garage, which has been transformed into an alternative care site for COVID-19 patients, recently went viral after President Donald Trump shared the image and called it fake.

Pharmacists with Renown Health prepare syringes with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers to receive their second shot of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine at Renown's South Meadows drive-through vaccine site in Reno, Nev., on Friday, Jan. 8.
Credit Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

Health care workers who haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine can still get the shot at the Washoe County Health District’s vaccination site at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. 

Nevada is moving from a tiered approach to two vaccination “lanes.” This will allow specific groups of essential workers in Nevada and members of the general public who are high-risk to be vaccinated in two parallel lanes. The lanes have their own prioritization as well. Learn more here.

Renown will also begin vaccinating adults over the age of 75 at their drive-through vaccination site at their South Meadows campus. Those interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to make an account here

The second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, photographed above, was administered for some health care workers with Renown Health at their South Meadows drive-through vaccine site in Reno, Nev., on Friday, Jan. 8.
Credit Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

View additional photos of Renown Health's South Campus drive-through vaccine site on Friday, Jan. 8, by scrolling through the image slideshow at the top of this story.

As a note of disclosure, Renown is a financial supporter of KUNR.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of the Ground Truth Project.

We need your support to ensure this vital reporting continues. Show your support by making a gift today.

Tags: 
COVID-19 Vaccine
vaccines
COVID-19
Novel Coronavirus
Coronavirus In Nevada

Related Content

Nevada Revises Vaccination Plan To Hasten Slow Pace

By 21 hours ago
A closeup of a pharmacist filling a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

Governor Steve Sisolak held a press conference Monday to update Nevadans on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

WCSD Distributes COVID-19 Vaccines Over Weekend To Employees

By Jan 11, 2021
A pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

As the COVID-19 vaccination process continues in Nevada, the Washoe County School District started administering the first dose to select employees over the weekend.

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

By , , & 4 hours ago
An illustration of an ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

5:39 p.m. | January 12, 2021

Nevada Surpasses 250,000 COVID-19 Cases
By Lucia Starbuck

Nevada hit a milestone in the pandemic. The state surpassed a quarter of a million COVID-19 cases since March. The state’s death toll is more than 3,500. 