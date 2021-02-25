Rapper Mac Phipps, After 20 Years In Prison, Is One Step Closer To Freedom

Mac Phipps, the New Orleans-area rapper who has been in prison since being convicted on charges of manslaughter in 2001, was recommended for clemency this week. The recommendation for immediate parole by the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole puts the rapper, who has maintained his insistence that he is innocent of the crime he was accused of, one step closer to freedom.

Delivered in a remote hearing over Zoom on Monday, Feb. 22, the board's unanimous vote does not overturn Phipps' conviction or argue his innocence; rather, it recommends early release in light of the rapper's time served and good behavior while incarcerated. His case now goes to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards for review. The news comes two decades into a 30-year sentence, which began after a contentious trial in which Phipps' song lyrics became a central tool of the prosecution's case to incriminate him.

A spokesperson for Gov. Edwards told NPR, "Mr. Phipps' application has not been forwarded to [the] Governor's office and as such the Governor is unable to comment about a clemency application he has not yet reviewed." The spokesperson did add that Edwards has approved 273 clemency requests in just over four years in office. (By comparison, his immediate predecessor approved just three such requests in eight years as governor.) If Gov. Edwards grants clemency, Phipps will then be given a parole hearing, and if released will spend 10 years on parole.

Born McKinley Phipps Jr., Mac Phipps began rapping at an early age, dropping his debut album at 13. A local favorite, the hip-hop prodigy eventually signed with one of the most consequential rap labels of the 1990s, Master P's No Limit Records. With that change came an image adjustment: Phipps' early work had been self-identified "conscious" rap, introspective and lyric-driven, but after signing with the more street-oriented label he adopted an explicitly gangsta persona and rebranded with the nickname The Camouflage Assassin. He released two albums with No Limit.

In February 2000, Phipps was at Club Mercedes in Slidell, La., for a performance when gunfire rang out in the room. In the ensuing panic, he regrouped with the family members who had accompanied him to the show and drove home to Baton Rouge, but late that night, police arrived to arrest Phipps in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Barron Victor Jr. The rapper was ultimately charged and, in 2001, convicted of manslaughter.

The artist had no previous criminal record, and as his defense argued, no physical evidence linked Phipps to the shooting. Perhaps more notably, days after the arrest, a man named Thomas Williams — a member of Phipps' entourage who had been working security at the club that night — visited local police and confessed that he, not Phipps, had shot Victor. As NPR's Louder Than A Riot podcast reported on Phipps in 2020, the prosecution's case leaned heavily on the rapper's Camouflage Assassin persona, citing lyrics from his songs that described violent acts as indicative of his capacity to commit murder.

"This guy shouldn't be incarcerated. And I know that his music got him incarcerated. But they got the wrong guy," Phipps' former label head, Master P, told Louder Than A Riot in an interview recorded last year. "I mean, when you talk about 'assassin,' we talking about verbal assassin. We talking about how he killed people with his lyrics. And I think the system mixed that up with what he is as an entertainer."

Even in his clemency hearing on Monday, Phipps' relationship with hip-hop was a point of questioning. Tony Marabella, one of the pardon board members, asked Phipps if he was planning to return to rap once he's released: "That business that you're in has a flair for getting people into trouble or at least getting them put under suspicion. Do you follow what I'm saying?"

In his response, Phipps shied away from the spotlight that had been used against him two decades prior. "I think at 43 years old, my approach to that business is pretty different," he said. "My capacity is probably more on the musical side of it, rather than just, you know, being out front and entertaining. I think I've gotten a little too old to be the out-front man at this point." He added that he may not go back to music at all, saying he'd like to make use of the HVAC degree he obtained while in prison, as well as help out with his parents' visual art business.

Clemency from the governor would not exonerate Phipps, but his attorney is preparing for another legal move that could potentially reverse his conviction, based on a separate issue during his 2001 trial.

Phipps was convicted by a non-unanimous jury, which the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled unconstitutional in the United States. (At the time, Louisiana was one of only two states to allow non-unanimous decisions.) This year, the Supreme Court will decide whether that ruling will apply retroactively to older cases like Phipps', too.

Pending that result, Phipps' lawyer Stanton Jones plans to petition the Louisiana courts to throw out his case altogether. If Jones is successful, Phipps' original felony conviction would be invalidated, rendering clemency and parole a moot point. Mac Phipps would be a free man.

Louder Than A Riot hosts Sidney Madden and Rodney Carmichael joined Ari Shapiro to discuss the greater significance of Mac Phipps' story on All Things Considered. Hear their full conversation at the audio link.



Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Across the country, coal-burning power plants are closing. Wind turbines and solar farms are expanding. This transition cleans the air. It reduces greenhouse emissions. But it can also be painful. In North Dakota, some local officials are trying to keep a coal plant alive by blocking construction of new wind power. NPR's Dan Charles has more.

DAN CHARLES, BYLINE: Last year, Great River Energy, an electric cooperative in Minnesota, announced it was selling Coal Creek Power Station in central North Dakota. CEO David Saggau said if no buyer showed up, they'd shut the plant down in 2022.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DAVID SAGGAU: This has been a heartbreaking decision for our organization.

CHARLES: If the plant closes, the coal mine next to it will, too. A thousand jobs will disappear. But Saggau told North Dakota's coal miners in this video that Coal Creek couldn't compete with cheaper electricity from plants burning gas.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SAGGAU: We lost $170 million in 2019 on energy sales.

CHARLES: Closing the plant would cut those losses. It would also open up a new possibility. Beth Soholt could see it. She was director of the Clean Grid Alliance based in Minnesota.

BETH SOHOLT: I think we realized there was an opportunity right away.

CHARLES: It was an opportunity to tap North Dakota's wind energy. The wind is strong here and reliable, a powerful alternative to fossil fuels. If only there was a way to get that power to the places that want it.

SOHOLT: It's no secret that one of the barriers to development is a lack of transmission capacity to move the wind- or solar-produced electricity from where it's produced to where it needs to be used.

CHARLES: This is where Coal Creek Station comes in. It has a huge transmission line running from the heart of North Dakota all the way to Minneapolis. Closing the plant would free up that power line. And Great River Energy wanted to build huge wind farms around the station to take advantage of it. That's when Ladd Erickson stepped in. He's the attorney for McLean County, N.D., where the coal plant is located.

LADD ERICKSON: The transmission line is everything. It's the golden goose.

CHARLES: Erickson and other political leaders in North Dakota want to keep Coal Creek Station open. It's a pillar of the local economy, providing more local jobs than wind turbines will. They're looking for somebody willing to buy the plant and keep it running. And in the meantime, they don't want wind companies claiming that transmission line.

ERICKSON: Without a transmission line, there's no value in the plant.

CHARLES: Last year, two counties around the plant took steps to keep wind companies from getting access to the transmission line. One of them adopted restrictions on power lines from new wind farms. Another one passed a two-year moratorium on any new wind projects. And it worked. Great River Energy dropped its plans for wind farms in North Dakota. It also provoked opposition, at this meeting, for instance, of the Mercer County commissioners last July.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GARY SCHEID: My name is Gary Scheid, and I'm a retired farmer.

CHARLES: He was hoping to rent some of his land to wind turbines.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SCHEID: I cussed that frickin' (ph) wind for 50 years up north.

(LAUGHTER)

SCHEID: This is an opportunity to maybe cash in a little bit on that wind.

CHARLES: And he was shocked that the county would stand in the way. Others, though, like Anna Novak, who's married to a miner, urged the county to keep up the fight to save coal power.

ANNA NOVAK: People are scared that they're going to lose their jobs and that Hazen and Beulah will become ghost towns.

CHARLES: A lot of the landowners who would profit from wind power don't even live here, she says. State officials say they're talking to several companies that are interested in buying the coal plant and might keep it running, burning coal. Others are skeptical. Coal Creek is losing so much money, they say, it's hard to see how that coal plant would suddenly make money for someone else. And in the meantime, the local blockade on wind development around Coal Creek Station remains. Dan Charles, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF FOUK'S "COCONUTS") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.