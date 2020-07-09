Robin's Movie Review: Artown

Covid Cinematic alternatives flourish this month in Reno during Artown.

Physical distancing issues mean rethinking ways of presenting programing of all kinds. With movies, instead of going to the park, big screen viewing takes place every Friday at the El Rancho Drive-In with a lineup of old favorites. Goonies plays tonight, with Anchorman scheduled next week. A screening of short films from the Cordillera Film Festival finishes the series. Meanwhile, the Reno Historic Preservation Society’s Artown related walking tours goes digital with seventeen Zoom presentations covering different neighborhoods and buildings, some dealing with movies filmed here. Meanwhile, the Sparks Heritage Museum celebrates Artown by providing online talks and a downloadable ap for tours. The Artown dot org website breaks scheduling two ways. You can check specific dates for activities, or you can look at such categories as music, dance, film, history, and literary among others.