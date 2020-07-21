Rock Farm Fire In South Reno Now Under Control

TMFPD Fire Chief Charles Moore said in a press conference that the Rock Farm Fire in South Reno is now under control, but that is subject to wind conditions.

He said he does not anticipate that the fire will grow beyond the 120 acres it has already consumed. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has reported that evacuations in the area are now halted.

Moore said the blaze started as a structure fire and quickly transitioned to a wildland fire that threatened 100 homes or more, and he credited aggressive air attacks for the success in controlling the situation.