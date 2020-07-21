Rockfarm Fire Forcing Evacuations In South Reno

A fire in south Reno is causing evacuations at this time.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is reporting that evacuations are in place for the following streets:
Malarkey
Carl
Rock Farm
Copper Cloud
Broken Feather
Rainmaker Ct
Additionally, authorities are recommending residents in Arrowcreek, Saddle Horn and Five Acre Track to evacuate also.
An evacuation center has been set up at 1155 East Ninth Street in Reno. Large animals can go to the Livestock Events Center at 1350 North Wells Avenue.
Traffic controls are also in place for the following:
Mt. Rose and Thomas Creek,
Mt. Rose and Callahan
and Mt. Rose and Timberline
Officials are on the scene of the Rockfarm Fire just south of Arrowcreek near the Mount Rose highway.