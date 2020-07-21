Rockfarm Fire Forcing Evacuations In South Reno

A fire in south Reno is causing evacuations at this time.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is reporting that evacuations are in place for the following streets:

Malarkey

Carl

Rock Farm

Copper Cloud

Broken Feather

Rainmaker Ct

Additionally, authorities are recommending residents in Arrowcreek, Saddle Horn and Five Acre Track to evacuate also.

An evacuation center has been set up at 1155 East Ninth Street in Reno. Large animals can go to the Livestock Events Center at 1350 North Wells Avenue.

Traffic controls are also in place for the following:

Mt. Rose and Thomas Creek,

Mt. Rose and Callahan

and Mt. Rose and Timberline

Officials are on the scene of the Rockfarm Fire just south of Arrowcreek near the Mount Rose highway.