Rural Westerners Are Saddened But Not Surprised By Insurrection At U.S. Capitol

Last summer, I met up with Ben Barto outside the small town of Dubois, Wyo. He's a huge Trump supporter and we were having a conversation about where he thought America was headed.



"Revolution," he said. "I think it's headed there."



Flash forward to the violent scenes in the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Broken windows. Scuffles with police. A woman shot and killed. Another trampled. After spending the day watching this news unfold, I gave Barto a call to get his take. He told me we are inching even closer to revolution.



"It just hasn't started yet," he said. "All of those people that you saw at the Capitol – they are fed up."



Barto lives in the rural West, a region that voted overwhelmingly for the president during the last election. He had friends who attended Trump's rally before the mob stormed the Capitol. They told him the whole incident was actually "peaceful as hell." As for the violence, he believes the loose anti-fascist movement antifa was there as well, causing trouble.

"It was orchestrated," he said. "They will do anything to cause chaos and disrupt. They had to figure out a way to turn the whole world against Trump supporters."



Let's be clear – there is no credible evidence to back that accusation up. But like a lot of his information, Barto heard it on Fox News.



"They were likely not all Trump supporters," anchor Laura Ingraham said on her primetime show Wednesday night. "There are some reports that antifa members were sprinkled throughout the crowd."