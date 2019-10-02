Related Program: 
Sen. Kamala Harris Talks Affordable Housing, Impeachment

  U.S. Senator Kamala Harris speaking with attendees at the 2019 National Forum on Wages and Working People hosted by the Center for the American Progress Action Fund and the SEIU at the Enclave in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Gage Skidmore via flickr - creative commons

California Senator and Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris is expected to make a series of campaign stops in Reno this week, including a visit with striking auto workers and a town hall with students at the University of Nevada, Reno. KUNR's Paul Boger spoke to Senator Harris ahead of her latest blitz through the Silver State.

Like most Democrats running for election in 2020, Harris has focused her campaign on talking about issues, like healthcare, the economy and immigration. However, for many voters in Northern Nevada, affordable housing seems to be among the biggest concerns.

Speaking by phone, Harris said she would create a tax credit for those who spend more than 30 percent of their income on rent and utilities. By investing $100 billion to assist renters and public housing residents in economically distressed communities, she said the administration would be able to help up to 4 million families close the home ownership gap.

“21 million Americans pay more than 30 percent of their income on rent. In 99 percent of the counties in America, if you’re a minimum wage worker working full time, you cannot afford market rate for a one-bedroom apartment,“ says Harris. 

Harris also has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, conducting a “Dude Gotta Go” tour as part of her campaign. 

“I believe the process should take its course and without any delay," she said. "This most recent incident of exposing that he was in cahoots with a foreign government, yet again, and, yet again, inviting interference in our election, is outrageous. In Donald Trump, we have someone who thinks that he is above the law. We have seen the lawless and corrupt administration, and there needs to be accountability and consequences.”

