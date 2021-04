Siguen las dudas sobre las moratorias de desalojos estatales y federales

Lee en español.

On Monday, March 29, the Biden administration extended the federal eviction moratorium until June 30. At the same time, Nevada’s eviction moratorium is still slated to end Wednesday, March 31. The two moratoriums have slightly different eligibility factors. As stakeholders try to sort this out, several questions and concerns continue to loom for tenants across the state.

KUNR’s Natalie Van Hoozer has been reporting on tenant’s rights and spoke with Lucia Starbuck to dig in deeper.