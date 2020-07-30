Sisolak Calls Special Session For Friday

8:43 p.m. | July 30, 2020

Governor Steve Sisolak has called for the 32nd Special Session of the Nevada Legislature to begin on Friday, July 31 at 9 a.m.

In the proclamation, Sisolak directs lawmakers to take on a proverbial laundry list of policy issues.

That includes addressing criminal and social justice reform as well as ensuring the right to vote amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He's also calling on the legislature to create protections and additional support for the unemployed, business owners and renters facing eviction.

In a statement released along with the proclamation, Sisolak says he expects the session to be "thorough and as efficient as possible."

This is the second special session called this month. The first was dedicated to addressing a roughly $1.2 billion budget hole created by the pandemic's economic fallout.