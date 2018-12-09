Slave Bible From The 1800s Omitted Key Passages That Could Incite Rebellion

On display now at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., is a special exhibit centered on a rare Bible from the 1800s that was used by British missionaries to convert and educate slaves.

What's notable about this Bible is not just its rarity, but its content, or rather the lack of content. It excludes any portion of text that might inspire rebellion or liberation.

Anthony Schmidt, associate curator of Bible and Religion in America at the museum, says the first instance of this abridged version titled, Parts of the Holy Bible, selected for the use of the Negro Slaves, in the British West-India Islands, was published in 1807.

"About 90 percent of the Old Testament is missing [and] 50 percent of the New Testament is missing," Schmidt says. "Put in another way, there are 1,189 chapters in a standard protestant Bible. This Bible contains only 232."

Schmidt says passages that could have prompted rebellion were removed, for example:



"There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus." Galatians 3:28



And verses that reinforced the institution of slavery, including "the most famous pro-slavery verse that many pro-slavery people would have cited," says Schmidt, were kept.



"Servants, be obedient to them that are your masters according to the flesh, with fear and trembling, in singleness of your heart, as unto Christ." Ephesians 6:5



"It was intended for use among enslaved Africans in the British West Indies, which is modern day Caribbeans, so Jamaica, Barbados, Antigua," he says.

Schmidt says there are several theories behind the editing and omitting of so much of the standard Bible, but the main thought stems from the fact that farmers in the West Indies were opposed to missionaries worked with the enslaved Africans on their land.

"This can be seen as an attempt to appease the planter class saying, 'Look, we're coming here. We want to help uplift materially these Africans here but we're not going to be teaching them anything that could incite rebellion.' " Schmidt says. "Coming in and being able to educate African slaves would prepare them one day for freedom, but at the same time would not cause them to seek it more aggressively."

The Bible is on loan from Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn., and has been in the museum since it opened in November 2017. The university says only three copies of this Bible are known to exist, and that the one on display in Washington is the only copy in the U.S.

Schmidt says the museum decided to create the exhibit, "The Slave Bible: Let the Story Be Told," because of the attention visitors were already giving it the artifact.

"From the very beginning people have been shocked to see it," Schmidt says. "It's drawn a lot of interest. In fact, of all the items we have on display here it's probably been the most talked about among our guests."

While the exhibit tells the story of what's inside the Bible, it also gives people a chance to reflect and respond to the material.

"One of the points of the exhibit is that time and place really shape how people encounter the Bible," Schmidt says. "What I mean by that is people don't look at the Bible or approach the Bible or read the Bible in a vacuum. They're shaped by their social and economic context."

As people come from a multitude of backgrounds, Schmidt says how they encounter the Bible can vary greatly from person to person and, as such, the exhibit will affect them all differently.

"I hope people take away a greater appreciation for that and maybe even a self reflection to be more cognizant of why you read something a certain way," he says. "If people can better appreciate that then maybe they can better empathize with others."

We're going to hear now about what one historic institution is doing to acknowledge its past. Just outside Charlottesville, Va., America's fifth president, James Monroe, owned a plantation called Highland. For the first time in its 225-year history, the site has begun talking with descendants of the African-Americans that he enslaved. Jordy Yager has this story.

JORDY YAGER, BYLINE: The cemetery where George Monroe, Jr.'s grandparents are buried is hidden away and hard to find.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: That grave over there is under the...

GEORGE MONROE, JR: That's the Monroe grave, right?

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: Yeah. You want to see?

YAGER: He has his kids with them at the cemetery, which is a few miles from where James Monroe once enslaved at least 49 men, women and children. After emancipation, many kept the Monroe name, bought land and built Monroetown. Over the generations, many Monroes moved on. But they come back to visit.

MONROE: The road that we took to come down here is a road that my father used to bring us when we'd come down here. And I'd always say, you know what, dad? That's pretty cool. That's our last name. I'm, like, 5, 6 years old.

YAGER: His dad would nod.

MONROE: And then it wasn't until I got, like, to maybe 16 or 17, and I started asking questions. I said, are we linked? And they were, like, well, yeah. But then they wouldn't say anything else about it, right?

YAGER: Highland is now run as a historic site near Thomas Jefferson's Monticello. It hosts weddings, concerts and draws thousands of tourists each year. But until recently, the enslaved weren't much talked about. And that's a problem, says executive director Sara Bon-Harper. So, over the last year, she's forged relationships with more than a dozen descendants. She wants them to tell the story of Highland.

SARA BON-HARPER: Thinking about how things are going to shift or change or evolve is a great question because I have no idea (laughter). And that's OK.

YAGER: One afternoon, the group of descendants toured the property with a guide, walking past a 300-year-old oak tree.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Your ancestors definitely saw this tree (laughter).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Whistling).

YAGER: Some changes will be major. Bon-Harper wants tourists to learn about slavery everywhere they go - discuss Monroe, discuss the enslaved. This bridges the past with the present, opening the door for talks about Jim Crow laws, racism and white supremacist violence. Changes are also in the details, in the language.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: When I started, people said this was Monroe's study.

YAGER: On their tour, the group of descendants goes inside the big house.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: But, in terms of, like, the progression of the house, when Monroe built it in 1818...

YAGER: When Monroe built it - actually, Waltine Eubanks says, it was her enslaved ancestors, like carpenters Peter and George, who built the houses.

WALTINE EUBANKS: When visitors come, they won't think that James Monroe did all of this by himself.

YAGER: Highland's not alone in realizing they've only told half the story. Earlier this year, at James Madison's former plantation Montpelier, Bon-Harper and George Monroe, Jr. joined site directors, archaeologists, historians and descendants to create a guide to tell more accurate and complete narratives. That's important for George's cousin Waltine, who says the painful history of slavery and its continuing legacies are like a boil on the skin.

EUBANKS: What we are doing here now - we have opened the boil related to the slaves and now descendants here on this plantation that is also relevant to all plantations. And we are willing to do the work - the dirty, nasty, stinky, pussy work - to get our situation healed.

YAGER: George agrees. American history is messy and filled with hard truths, he says, so lay it all out and talk about it

MONROE: And then let's move on from there. You know, and you have a personal choice to make, you have a commitment to make that point. Once you know the full story, now what are you going to do about it? What are you going to do about it?

YAGER: What people do with it, he says, isn't up to him. But what is is making sure the truth is finally told.

For NPR News, I'm Jordy Yager in Charlottesville, Va. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.