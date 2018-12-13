SNC Tahoe Drops Idea To Rent Dorms On Airbnb

Officials with Sierra Nevada College have decided not to rent out their dormitory units during the summer months when they typically sit empty. KUNR contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business View has the details.

The decision comes as more communities around Lake Tahoe take up the short-term rental debate.

Sierra Nevada College started discussing the idea of putting the dorm units on Airbnb as a way to use the facilities during down time. Placing the units on Airbnb also would generate revenue for the college.

The idea made its way into the college's November newsletter.

However, after some consideration the college decided turning dorm rooms into summertime short-term rentals did not align with the college's goals. Recently, voters in South Lake Tahoe narrowly approved a ballot initiative that bans short-term vacation rental properties outside the community's tourist core.

Commissioners in Washoe County are also planning to address the county's confusing regulations on short term rentals in early 2019.

