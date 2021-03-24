Supreme Court Mulls Whether Police Can Enter Home Without Warrant To Save A Life

Just what sort of emergency allows police to enter your home without a warrant? That was the question before the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday. The court's imagination seemed endless, as the justices presented hypotheticals that involved rescuing everything from screaming babies to cats in a tree to a water-logged Van Gogh painting.

The actual case before the court involved a heated argument between a long-married couple, Edward and Kim Caniglia. He brought out a gun and told her to shoot him to put him out of his "misery." Then after he left the house in a huff, she hid the gun, and spent the night in a motel. The next morning, unable to reach her husband, she asked police to escort her home because was afraid he might have harmed himself.

Police found the husband on the front porch, and sent him for a psychological evaluation. Later that day, doctors concluded he was not a threat to himself or others and released him. In the meantime, police had confiscated his guns and ammunition. So he sued, alleging an illegal seizure and search of his home.

The lower courts ruled that police could enter the home and under the so-called the community care-taking exception to the Constitution's warrant requirement.

Representing Edward Caniglia, lawyer Shay Dvoretzky said that an exception like that would "eviscerate" the warrant protections of the Fourth Amendment.

Chief Justice John Roberts challenged the limits of Dvoretzky's argument. Suppose an elderly neighbor doesn't show up for a planned weekly dinner, he said. She's never late, she isn't answering her phone, and her back door is open, so the neighbors call the police. "Would that be enough" for the police to enter the house without a warrant to check up on the missing neighbor?

"No" answered Dvoretzky, "I think that alone would not be enough."

Roberts followed up with references to beloved television shows. Would the situation be different if the cop was small town "Andy from Mayberry" vs "Kojak" from the big city?

"No," replied lawyer Dvoretzky. Police can only enter if there were a genuine emergency going on at that very moment.

Justice Stephen Breyer noted that while the court has allowed police to enter a home in "exigent circumstances" without a warrant, those situations are very limited, and don't take into account "dozens and dozens" of real-life situations, like "a baby's been crying for five hours, and nobody seems to be around."

Dvoretzky contended that a warrantless entry could only occur in a true emergency, but his definition was so narrow it didn't seem to satisfy many of the justices.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted that the statistics on residential falls and suicides are "shocking."

"Every single day, on average, there are 65 suicides by gunshot in the United States," he said, noting that "police officers are critical...as in this instance" to suicide prevention.

He seemed to disagree with Justice Clarence Thomas and fellow Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch, who appeared to think a warrant is required for such an entry, even though the entry is not in pursuit of evidence of a crime.

The Supreme Court has never explicitly recognized that police may enter the home without a warrant as part of their "community care-taking" duties.

There are some long-standing exceptions to the warrant requirement in "exigent circumstances, " such as hot pursuit of a suspect. But those are cases involving allegations of criminal conduct. And the case before the court on Monday did not. Still, lawyer Marc DeSisto, representing the Cranston, R.I., police, struggled from the get-go.

Chief Justice Roberts posed this hypothetical: Let's suppose that a neighbor calls police about a cat stuck in a tree on the Johnsons' property, and the Johnsons are away. Can the police enter their locked fence around the yard to get the the cat down. "Is that community care-taking?" Roberts asked.

Yes, replied DeSisto. "To me, climbing a tree and getting a cat doesn't interfere with the privacy rights."

Justice Samuel Alito wasn't buying such a broad argument, asking, "Can we narrow this down" to a life-threatening injury? But DeSisto insisted that whether you're talking about a treed cat or a threatened suicide, the standard for allowing an intervention without a warrant is the same.

Justice Elena Kagan sounded skeptical, pointing out that DeSisto's definition of the community care-taking standard would "cover a lot of stuff." Justice Sonia Sotomayor chimed in, asking what are the limits?

Seeking to rescue the argument for the police, Assistant U.S. Solicitor General Morgan Ratner asserted that "the key principle is if someone is at risk of serious harm and it's reasonable for officials to intervene now, that is enough. The officials don't need to show that the harm is mere moments away."

But Chief Justice Roberts, puckishly, expressed continued concern for the safety of his hypothetical feline. "Ms. Ratner, how do you feel about the cat?"

Ratner said the government cares about only one thing: Whether there is a potential for serious harms to people.

She left the cat up the tree.



AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

The Sacramento History Museum is using a new platform to get the word out about a very old medium. The museum's demonstrations of its historic printing press have become a viral sensation on TikTok.

HOWARD HATCH: I still just don't get it. I can't think it's our scintillating comments.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

That's volunteer docent Howard Hatch. While he's speaking, he's spreading ink on a metal typeset, then putting it into the press and pulling a large lever. He then reveals a sheet of paper that reads Sacramento History Museum reaches 610,000 TikTok followers.

HATCH: When he said TikTok, I had to first ask, what is it?

CORNISH: A staffer at the museum, Jared Jones, had seen other museums start making videos as a way to drive visitors.

HATCH: And he explained it to me. And I got home. And I'm not supertech person, but I did find TikTok. And what did I find on it? Lots of people dancing crazy.

CORNISH: So they agreed - no dancing, just educational videos about the printing press and Sacramento history.

HATCH: And when it took off, I couldn't believe it.

SHAPIRO: After Howard retired from his job as an auto technician, a volunteer at the Sacramento History Museum asked if he knew how to fix a Linotype - that's a big machine used for printing newspapers like the Sacramento Bee. He taught himself how to do that, which eventually led to him volunteering at the museum in 1999.

HATCH: I went through the public library and read just about anything I could find that said printing, printing press, printing history, what have you. And it drew me in.

DELTA PICK MELLO: People ask us, what's the secret? We don't know, except Howard (laughter).

CORNISH: That's executive director and CEO for the museum, Delta Pick Mello.

MELLO: There's so many people, especially the demographic that watches TikTok, that have never seen a printing operation. And we're dealing out, you know, little bits of history in 59-second blocks.

CORNISH: After the pandemic forced it to close a year ago, the Sacramento History Museum has just reopened to visitors. Some say they found it on TikTok, where, by the way, it now has over 800,000 followers.

SHAPIRO: Its star docent isn't in every day, but the museum does have a new life-size cardboard cutout of Howard Hatch hot off the presses.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.