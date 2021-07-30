 Thousands Endure Smoke, Heat For This Year’s Reno Pride | KUNR
Related Programs: 
KUNR Youth Media
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

Thousands Endure Smoke, Heat For This Year’s Reno Pride

By Nick Stewart 27 minutes ago
  • Decorated vehicles and people dressed in colorful clothing are moving down Virginia street with many people watching from the sidewalks.
    View Slideshow 1 of 6
    Vehicles decorated with flags and balloons with parade participants moving down Virginia Street in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, July 24.
    Nick Stewart / KUNR Youth Media
  • Motorcyclists are moving down Virginia street during the parade in the foreground. There are many attendees standing and lining the sidewalks in the background.
    View Slideshow 2 of 6
    A group of motorcyclists driving down Virginia Street in downtown Reno, Nev., during the Northern Nevada Pride parade on Saturday, July 24.
    Nick Stewart / KUNR Youth Media
  • A drag queen is performing a dance routine on a stage at Wingfield Park in downtown Reno.
    View Slideshow 3 of 6
    One of many drag queens performing a dance routine in front of hundreds in Wingfield Park in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, July 24.
    Nick Stewart / KUNR Youth Media
  • Hundreds of people are sitting and standing in the grass watching a drag performance at Wingfield Park in downtown Reno. Several vendor booths are in the background.
    View Slideshow 4 of 6
    Hundreds of festival attendees gathered in front of a stage at Wingfield Park in Reno, Nev., to watch a drag performance on Saturday, July 24.
    Nick Stewart / KUNR Youth Media
  • Several people are standing in the Truckee River at Wingfield Park in downtown Reno.
    View Slideshow 5 of 6
    Many attendees gathered in the Truckee River at Wingfield Park in Reno, Nev., as a way of beating the excessive heat on Saturday, July 24.
    Nick Stewart / KUNR Youth Media
  • Many people are gathered in a street located in downtown Reno.. There are tents and tables set up on both sides of the street.
    View Slideshow 6 of 6
    Hundreds swarming the streets near Wingfield Park in Reno, Nev., during the Northern Nevada Pride festival on Saturday, July 24.
    Nick Stewart / KUNR Youth Media

Over the weekend, the annual Northern Nevada Pride parade and festival was held in downtown Reno. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many events, such as this one, from happening in person.

A group of bikers kicked off the parade. Despite the excessive heat and wildfire smoke, thousands lined Virginia Street and went to Wingfield Park to watch the parade and attend the festival. The event included food trucks, vendors and live entertainment.

Last year, organizers held a virtual event in order to let people connect while also staying safe. YeVonne Allen with Northern Nevada Pride said holding an event in person this year was so important.

“That’s why the theme this year is OUTside, OUTloud, OUT&proud,” said Allen. “We need to be outside where we can be safe; we need to be outside where we can be out and be ourselves.”

For Allen, being able to connect in person was a highlight.

“So my favorite part of pride is walking up to people I don’t know and saying ‘Happy Pride,’ because if you do that, their face lights up, they just feel joy, they get goosebumps,” said Allen.

Along with people coming together, many community groups were there to raise awareness about serious issues such as sexual violence against men.

KUNR Youth Media reporter Nick Stewart interviewed Jake Marble with Speak Up Not Man Up in Wingfield Park in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, July 24.
Credit Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

“My goal today is simply to help other people recognize that, ‘Hey, we need to be more open and aware of this, it’s not something to be ashamed of, or scared of,’ and to support individuals who may feel like they can’t speak up,” said Jake Marble, the founder of Speak Up Not Man Up.

To promote this cause, Marble handed attendees a plate and a marker.

“The plates represent our society we’ve built around [toxic] masculinity,” said Marble. “And so, today, we’re taking those plates, writing those toxic things on them and breaking them because we’re tired of those toxic traits that keep victims and survivors from healing.”

Another group with a table set up was OUR Center. Angeline Peterson is a board member of the organization.

“OUR Center is the only LGBTQ+ center in Northern Nevada,” said Peterson. “We used to have a place called A Rainbow Place, and they have closed down, so there was nowhere for the LGBTQ+ community to go.”

While people now have a place to go, OUR Center is looking to expand.

“So right now, we are 100% volunteer based,” said Peterson. “So we are really looking forward to, hopefully, hiring a staff member by the fall. So that will be really great having someone to wrangle the volunteers and to keep the doors open, which will allow the board and some of the volunteers to create new programming, to do a lot of outreach.”

Along with their plans to expand, Peterson says there are concrete ways to show support.

“We need people to start groups. If there’s a hole in the community that you’re like, ‘I think we need this,’ please feel free to come to the center [and] propose a group to us; we would love to host it,” said Peterson.

Many churches were part of the Northern Nevada Pride parade in Reno, Nev., to show their support for the LGBTQ community on Saturday, July 24.
Credit Nick Stewart / KUNR Youth Media

Allen with Northern Nevada Pride says not only should members of the LGBTQ+ community be allies to each other, but everyone else has a big role to play as well.

“So if it’s estimated 10% of America identifies as LGBT, right, that means we need that 90% to be vocal and be strong supporters of the community. If it’s not for them, our voices only get so far,” said Allen.

Ultimately, 14,000 people showed up for this year’s pride event.

Nick Stewart is a senior at the Academy of Arts, Careers, and Technology in Reno and an alum of KUNR’s youth media program. KUNR Youth Media is a special partnership with the Washoe County School District to train the next generation of journalists.

Tags: 
KUNR Youth Media
Web Adaptations: Jayden Perez
LGBTQ+
northern nevada pride
pride
reno pride
pride parade

Related Content

Audio Diary: Coming Out As Gay To My Family

By Nick Stewart Jul 23, 2021
Nick Stewart and Mindy Stewart are smiling at the camera.
Nick Stewart / KUNR Youth Media

Coming out as gay wasn’t easy for local high schooler Nick Stewart. He was worried about how his family would react and if they would accept him. In this audio diary, Nick talks about how he overcame his fears.

Washoe County Student Group Advocates For Inclusivity In The Classroom

By Nick Stewart Jul 9, 2021
A collage of four photos. Each photo is a screenshot from Zoom and includes a young woman looking toward the camera.
Nick Stewart / KUNR Youth Media

A student-led group has been advocating for more inclusive classroom environments in Washoe County. KUNR Youth Media reporter Nick Stewart talked to student organizers to learn more.

Youth Commentary: Reflecting On A Year Of Increased Violence Toward Asian Americans

By Nick Stewart Jun 4, 2021
A photo outdoors of three protesters holding signs. Two signs that are legible say, “Racism is a virus,” and “When I have a bad day, I go to bed early.” The composition is framed by two out-of-focus figures on each side of the image.
Isaac Hoops / KUNR Public Radio

The pandemic exacerbated violence and discrimination against people of Asian descent. The group Stop AAPI Hate reported there were more than 6,600 hate incidents across the U.S. from mid-March of 2020 through the end of March this year. That number is likely higher due to underreporting, and this alarming trend has taken a toll on high school students.

In this commentary, KUNR Youth Media reporter Nick Stewart shares his concerns as a white ally to the Asian community and the concrete steps he takes to be supportive.