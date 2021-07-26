 Timber Haulers, Harvesters To Get Federal Pandemic Aid | KUNR
Related Programs: 
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

Timber Haulers, Harvesters To Get Federal Pandemic Aid

By Madelyn Beck 1 hour ago
  • Gustavo Sagrero / Boise State Public Radio
Originally published on July 23, 2021 11:46 am

News Brief

Federal pandemic aid has helped a lot of industries recover from the pandemic, like airlines and live music venues. But now, loggers and timber haulers can get help, too.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is spending up to $200 million to help organizations and individuals who were forced to slow or stall logging operations during the pandemic.

Shawn Keough is executive director of the nonprofit Associated Logging Contractors of Idaho.

“This is the first time in our collective memory where assistance of this nature has been available through Congress specifically for loggers and timber haulers,” she said. “We’re excited by the historic nature and the recognition at the national level that we count, so to speak.”

Keough said some companies got PPP loans to keep employees last year, but that didn’t cover operational costs like fuel and equipment.

Many also profited when at-home projects boomed, but that wasn’t enough for some to recover.

Each entity can get up to $125,000, depending on how well they did in 2019 versus 2020.

Loggers and timber truckers can apply for this assistance through the Farm Service Agency from July 22 to Oct. 15.

For more information or help with getting the aid, go here or contact your local Farm Service Agency office.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Tags: 
department of agriculture

Related Content

What The Rise And Fall Of Lumber Prices Tell Us About The Pandemic Economy

By Jul 8, 2021

It's been a roller-coaster ride for lumber prices over the last year – and it's drawn outsize attention from the aisles of Home Depot to the Federal Reserve.

Lumber prices surged to record highs this year on the back of booming demand from homebuilders and do-it-yourselfers with plenty of time on their hands. The price surge was so big and sudden, it became a symbol of what some economists feared: rampant inflation.

KUNR Today: Nevada Prepares For Federal Pandemic Funds, Mining Ban Considered To Protect Sage Grouse

By & & Noah Glick & The Associated Press May 12, 2021
An image of a giant pit mining operation
Courtesy Nevada Division of Environmental Protection

Here are your local morning news headlines for Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Cash From Child Tax Credit Lands In Family Bank Accounts Across Mountain West

By Matt Bloom/Robyn Vincent Jul 17, 2021

For Denver parent Heidi Laursen, the $250 federal payment couldn’t have come at a better time.

Laursen lost her hospitality job at the height of the pandemic. Months later, she managed to find a new one, but at a significantly lower wage. The financial strain made it difficult for Laursen to afford child care for her 8-year-old son Jack Laguna. He has special needs and she says not just any facility will do. After a lot of angst, money from the expanded Child Tax Credit hit her bank account on Thursday.