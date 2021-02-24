 In Tribal Constitution Change, The Cherokee Nation Addresses A History Of Enslavement | KUNR
All Things Considered

By Graham Lee Brewer 4 hours ago
Originally published on February 24, 2021 3:16 pm

The Cherokee Nation Supreme Court ruled the nation must remove "by blood" from its tribal constitution in response to a U.S. government decision to include descendants of those enslaved by the tribe.