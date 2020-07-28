Twitter Removes Donald Trump Jr.'s Tweets Of Doctors Making False Coronavirus Claims

ABC political director Rick Klein joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss President Trump’s retweets of doctors making false claims that masks and lockdowns aren’t needed to stop the spread of the coronavirus and the drug hydroxychloroquine can cure it.

The tweets, posted by Donald Trump Jr., undercut the president’s own recent statements about the importance of wearing masks. Twitter penalized the president’s son for his misleading tweets and ordered him to delete them, the Washington Post reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

