Uganda's Vanessa Nakate says COP26 sidelines nations most affected by climate change

By , , & 2 hours ago
Originally published on November 9, 2021 4:02 pm

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with climate activist Vanessa Nakate of Uganda about her goals in bringing the needs of the global south to the fore at the United Nations climate change conference, COP26.